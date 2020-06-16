Education Briefs

University of North Dakota Spring 2020 Dean’s List, President’s Roll
The University of North Dakota’s Office of the Registrar today issued its Spring 2020 Deans List and President’s Roll of Honor.
What it takes to make each list:
The Dean’s List comprises students whose grade point average are in the top 15 percent of the enrollment in each of the University’s degree granting colleges and schools. A student must have completed no fewer than 12 semester hours of academic work for the semester, of which eight or more hours must be graded work rather than “satisfactory/unsatisfactory.”
To qualify for the UND President’s Roll of Honor, a student must have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.80 or higher. The student must also have earned a minimum of 30 semester hours and have completed a minimum of 12 hours at the close of the semester, eight of which must be for traditional letter grades.
North Dakota students:
UND Dean's List Spring Semester 2020
Harmony Burns, Fairmount
Joseph Langenwalter, Fairmount
Madelyn Jean, Hankinson
Braden Prochnow, Hankinson
Mya Steinwehr, Hankinson
Nicholas Mathias, Kindred
Alexander Rossow, Kindred
Brooke Rossow, Kindred
Keaton Rustad, Kindred
Zachary Even, Lidgerwood
Reed Albrecht, Wahpeton
Kailey Grandalen, Wahpeton
Emily Schuster, Wahpeton
UND President’s Roll of Honor List Spring Semester 2020
Joseph Langenwalter, Fairmount
Lacey Dickerman, Hankinson
Braden Prochnow, Hankinson
Mya Steinwehr, Hankinson
Alexander Rossow, Kindred
Brooke Rossow, Kindred
Keaton Rustad, Kindred
Kailey Grandalen, Wahpeton
Logan Meyer, Wahpeton
ND students named to NDSU dean’s list
FARGO, N.D. — Area North Dakota students were among the 4,206 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the spring 2020 dean’s list.
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the spring list.
Students are listed by hometown. Students’ majors also are listed. The dean’s list also can be found at www.ndsu.edu/registrar.
Area students on the dean’s list are:
• Colfax, North Dakota - Caleb J. Boehm Psychology
• Fairmount, North Dakota - Jadyn S. Campbell, Human Development and Family Sci.; Emma Steffens, Nursing
• Hankinson, North Dakota - Bailey L. German, Criminal Justice
• Kindred, North Dakota - Kyra M. Braaten Agribusiness; Emily N. Christmann, Biological Sciences; Matthew T. Freier, Business Administration; Michael R. Hall, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology; Megan M. Mathias, Accounting; Nicholas T. Schreiner, Accounting; Evan M. Waskom, Exercise Science
• Lidgerwood, North Dakota - Peyton J. Frolek Biological Sciences; Wyatt M. Harles, Mechanical Engineering; Brooklyn M. Kuzel , Microbiology; Shelton J. Strege, Mechanical Engineering
• Mooreton, North Dakota - Jadyn L. Callenius, Family and Consumer Sciences Edu.; Kendra Klosterman, Agricultural Economics; Madison N. Klosterman, Nursing; Anna M. Koch, Nursing; Jaxon H. Mauch, Nursing; Paige Mennis, Human Development and Family Sci.; Luke C. Olsby, Music
• Wahpeton, North Dakota - Taylor L. Amble Architecture; Abigail M. Berndt, Nursing; Sarah A. Chase, Pharmacy; Kasey M. Cookman, Radiologic Sciences; Gena L. Cornelius, Pharmacy; Michael J. Cronin, Mechanical Engineering; Joseph Dahlgren, Chemistry; Joshua M. Darwin, Finance; Jacob D. Enochson, Electrical Engineering; Jonah K. Enochson, Architecture; Beau S. Gilles, Agricultural Economics; Madison E. Gilles, Microbiology; Rhaeghn D. Gripentrog, Accounting; Mia Halvorson, Human Development and Family Sci.; Tanner K. Harr, Criminal Justice; Brooke J. Johanson, Respiratory Care; Isaac J. Jordahl, Management; Abigail A. Kurtz, Animal Science; Danica S. Loll, Animal Science; Preston J. Maas, Finance; Hattie L. Mauch, Nursing; Daniel P. Pithey, Apparel Retail Merchandise/Design; Christopher G. Thiel, Exercise Science
• Wyndmere, North Dakota - Colson A. Barton, Civil Engineering; Jolene M. Kuchera, Accounting; Emily K. Lothspeich, Pharmacy; Gabe A. Lothspeich, Mechanical Engineering; Anne R. Manstrom, Architecture; Catherine C. Manstrom, Theatre Arts; Kelly L. Olson, Civil Engineering
ND students receive degrees from NDSU
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota students included on the attached list were among the students to graduate from North Dakota State University in spring 2020. NDSU awarded 1,845 degrees to students.
Students are listed by hometown. The list includes major and degree received. An asterisk indicates students who graduated with honors. A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher to graduate with honors. Graduating area students are:
• Hankinson, North Dakota
Mara Leigh Pankow, MEDUCAT Education
• Kindred, North Dakota
Megan Marie Mathias, BS, Accounting
• Lidgerwood, North Dakota
Lance Thomas Haase, BSME, Mechanical Engineering
*Amy Jo Medhaug, BSN, Nursing
• Mooreton, North Dakota
Kendra Klosterman, BS, Agricultural Economics
*Adam Ryan Peretz, BS, History
• Wahpeton, North Dakota
Kiara Rashel Bassingthwaite, BS, Human Dev. and Family Sci.
*Brianna Jo Close, BS, Radiologic Sciences
*Joseph Dahlgren, BS, Chemistry
*Kelsey Lynn Darwin, BSARCH, Architecture
*Sydney Breann Drennan, BS, Medical Laboratory Science
Adam Bradley Hermunslie, BS, Accounting
Blaze Dean Irwin, BSARCH, Architecture
Darcy Michelle Jilek, PHARMD, Pharmacy
*Jamie Jo Keller, BSEE, Electrical Engineering
*Andrew Leinen, BSEE, Electrical Engineering
*Danica Starr Loll, BS Animal Science
*Karlie Anne Matejcek, BSARCH, Architecture
Diamond Rose Pike-Altorfer, BS, Human Dev. and Family Sci.
Michael Davis Poppen, BS, Agricultural Economics
Brooklyn Jewel Sirek, BS, Marketing
• Wyndmere, North Dakota
*Colson Ardean Barton, BSCE Civil Engineering
*Jordyn Lee Hetland, BS, Human Dev. and Family Sci.
*Emily Kay Lothspeich, BS, Pharmaceutical Sciences
*Catherine Celine Manstrom, BS, Theatre Arts
Lidgerwood High School 2019-2020 Honor Roll
Students are listed by name, grade, and honor roll:
Anderson, Mikenzi Cae, 12, A Honor Roll
Baldwin, Lily Marie, 12. A Honor Roll
Harles, Kaylee Jo, 12, A Honor Roll
Woytassek, Alexander John, 12, A Honor Roll
Arth, Hailey Grace, 11, A Honor Roll
Downs, Jaida Marie, 11 A Honor Roll
Fredrickson, Faith Evelyn, 11, A Honor Roll
Frolek, Drew Maria, 11, A Honor Roll
Heley, Matthew Aaron, 11, A Honor Roll
Kaczynski, Kendra Rose, 11, A Honor Roll
Meyer, Lexi Rose, 11, A Honor Roll
Willprecht, Katie Jo, 11, A Honor Roll
Frolek, Dreah Emily, 10, A Honor Roll
Schafer, Tallin Kathleen, 10, A Honor Roll
Witt, Levi Joseph, 10, A Honor Roll
Bohnenstingl, Zoey J., 9, A Honor Roll
Jellnek, Kaden Ray, 9, A Honor Roll
Kaczynski, Gracie Rae, 9, A Honor Roll
Medenwaldt, Haylee V., 9, A Honor Roll
Oster, Lauren Alexandra, 9, A Honor Roll
Baldwin, Thomas J., 8, A Honor Roll
Buchholz, Taylor Marie, 8, A Honor Roll
Frolek, Olivia Paige, 8, A Honor Roll
Helmer, Alexis Rae, 8, A Honor Roll
Kaczynski, Jana Nicole, 8, A Honor Roll
Siemieniewski, Kara Dewetta, 8, A Honor Roll
Watson, Clearicka Pearle, 7, A Honor Roll
Ebel, Maxine Anna, 12, B Honor Roll
Hanson, Maya E, 12, B Honor Roll
Witt, Alexander David, 12, B Honor Roll
Bohnenstingl, Preston, 11, B Honor Roll
Grenz, Evan Lawrence, 11, B Honor Roll
Henderson, Brady Alan, 11, B Honor Roll
Sand, MacKenzie R, 10, B Honor Roll
Jelinek, Brayden Michael, 9, B Honor Roll
Jelinek, Miranda Lynn, 9, B Honor Roll
Kuzel, Brady James, 9, B Honor Roll
Meyer, Haylee Kay, 9, B Honor Roll
Buehre, Landon Leo, 8, B Honor Roll
Heley, Isaiah Arthur, 8, B Honor Roll
Kackman, Levi Lynn, 8, B Honor Roll
Kratcha, Alex Jay, 8, B Honor Roll
Schafer, Bethany Cristine, 8, B Honor Roll
Dunn, Hunter Daniel, 7, B Honor Roll
Gaukler, Jacqueline Ray, 7, B Honor Roll
Meyer, Ava Dalene, 7, B Honor Roll
