Franciscan Sisters of Dillingen celebrate Jubilees in Hankinson

From left, Sister Ann Marie and Sister Jean Louise, recent Jubilee celebrants.

 Photos Submitted

Sister Ann Marie Friederichs, originally from Foxhome, Minnesota, celebrated 50 years of Religious Life on June 10 at St. Francis Convent in Hankinson, North Dakota. Bishop John T. Folda was the main celebrant, with several priests attending.

As a child, Sister Ann Marie became acquainted with the Franciscan Sisters in Hankinson when she began boarding at the convent school in first grade. After high school graduation from St. Francis Academy, she took her master’s degree in social work from the University of Iowa and worked for a time at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.  

Franciscan Sisters of Dillingen celebrate Jubilees in Hankinson

From left, Msgr. Brian Donahue, Fr. David Zimmer, Sr. Donna Welder, Fr. Duaine Cote, Sr. Jean Louise Schafer, Fr. Bud Brooks, Bishop John T. Folda, Sr. Ann Marie Friederichs, Fr. Dennis Schafer, Fr. Dale Lagodinski, Fr. Robert Smith and Fr. Tim Schroeder.


Tags