Franciscan Sisters of Dillingen celebrate Jubilees in Hankinson

From left, Msgr. Brian Donahue, Fr. David Zimmer, Sr. Donna Welder, Fr. Duaine Cote, Sr. Jean Louise Schafer, Fr. Bud Brooks, Bishop John T. Folda, Sr. Ann Marie Friederichs, Fr. Dennis Schafer, Fr. Dale Lagodinski, Fr. Robert Smith and Fr. Tim Schroeder.
Sister Ann Marie Friederichs, originally from Foxhome, Minnesota, celebrated 50 years of Religious Life on June 10 at St. Francis Convent in Hankinson, North Dakota. Bishop John T. Folda was the main celebrant, with several priests attending.
As a child, Sister Ann Marie became acquainted with the Franciscan Sisters in Hankinson when she began boarding at the convent school in first grade. After high school graduation from St. Francis Academy, she took her master’s degree in social work from the University of Iowa and worked for a time at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
She entered St. Francis Convent and professed her vows on June 10, 1973. For most of her religious life, she served in leadership positions both within the province and in the larger congregation.
Sister Ann Marie was elected to three terms as Provincial Superior in Hankinson and elected to two terms as General Superior of the world-wide congregation where she lived in Germany. In this position she attended to the needs of over 1,000 Sisters, as well as schools and healthcare institutes in Germany, Brazil, India and the United States.
Noting 40 years of religious profession, Sister Jean Louise Schafer, originally from Flasher, North Dakota, pronounced her vows on Jan. 1, 1983. She served in several Catholic schools, namely, St. John’s in Wahpeton, Little Flower in Rugby, and St. Joseph’s in Devils Lake, North Dakota, over the years.
Almost since the beginning, she has happily worked with hundreds of youths in both North Dakota and Minnesota in evangelization efforts of various kinds including SEARCH programs in both North Dakota dioceses (50+ years); MI-Youth, featuring the spirituality of St. Maximilian Kolbe; World Youth Days and many diocesan events. Sister Jean Louise has also visited many parishes in the surrounding areas in her service as the community’s vocation director since 1988.
Sister Ann Marie is presently serving at St. Anne’s Guest Home in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Sister Jean Louise currently resides at the provincial house in Hankinson, where she serves as the provincial secretary and member of the council.
Commenting on 50 years of religious life, Sister Ann Marie recalled the words Pope Francis spoke in 2017 to a group of Religious Women.
“The world today is in need of this: that joy that arises from the encounter with Christ in a life of personal and community prayer, in daily listening to the Word, in the encounter with brothers and sisters, in a happy fraternal life in the community, including fragility, and in the embrace of the flesh of Christ in the poor … this joy that fills your hearts and manifests itself on your faces will lead you to go out to the peripheries, participating in the joy of the Church, that is evangelization,” the Pope said on May 23, 2017, in Vatican City.