Let’s get GROOVY!

Cares for Cancer is grooving their way through summer to “Move That Bus.” Jamie and Diana Hermes moved the bus to Paul and Wanda Zietlow’s house. The groovy bus will be making its way through Hankinson. A $25 donation is asked if the bus shows up to your house, to “Move That Bus” to someone else’s yard.
