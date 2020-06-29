Let’s get GROOVY!
Submitted

Cares for Cancer is grooving their way through summer to “Move That Bus.” Jamie and Diana Hermes moved the bus to Paul and Wanda Zietlow’s house. The groovy bus will be making its way through Hankinson. A $25 donation is asked if the bus shows up to your house, to “Move That Bus” to someone else’s yard.

Share your photos with us at:

• Email: editor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail: PO Box 760, Wahpeton, ND 58074-0760

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments