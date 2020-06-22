Memorial Day services observed in Hankinson

Although most traditional Memorial Day observances were altered considerably this year, the practice of American Legion and VFW Post Honor Guards commemorating the loss of comrades did not.
Shown in the photo are nine members of the Hankinson American Legion Post 88 honor guard paying respect to those servicemen whose remains lie resting at the Hankinson Veterans Memorial Park.
Pictured behind the flags from left to right are Marvin Krump and Richard Meyer, Post 88 Commander and Sergeant-at-Arms Dick Crooks, Chaplain Curt Stoltenow, riflemen Jim Falk, Brad Brandt, Cornie Int Velt, Tim Kuehl, and trumpeter Dave Challey.
This group led a similar ceremony at six gravesites in the Hankinson area. Mantador VFW Commander Lyle Prochnow reported that 12 members of the Mantador VFW Honor Guard also expressed their gratitude at cemeteries in Mantador, Belford and the two at Great Bend.
