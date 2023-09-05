Preparation and patience are key during pet's adjustment period

Preparing to add a new pet to the family helps ensure safety. Pictured is Thea Carlson and her dog, Rue.

 Courtesy Karrie Carlson

Whether adopting an older pet from a shelter or getting a young one, taking steps to be prepared will keep your new furry family member safe.

The National Humane Society explains, “Preparation and patience are key during the adjustment period.”



KARRIE CARLSON writes for the Fergus Falls Daily Journal, which, like the News Monitor, is a Wick Communications newspaper.

