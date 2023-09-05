Preparation and patience are key during pet's adjustment period

Whether adopting an older pet from a shelter or getting a young one, taking steps to be prepared will keep your new furry family member safe.
The National Humane Society explains, “Preparation and patience are key during the adjustment period.”
Having a collar and id tag is a good place to start. A vet check up and a microchip are also at the top of the list to keep your pet safe.
Gathering supplies before your pet arrives can ease some of the jitters for the first day. Bowls, a harness and leash, a bed and some toys. The humane society recommends toys that aren’t likely to be swallowed, such as Nylabones until you have a sense of whether your dog will shred or ingest toys. They do not recommend rawhide bones which can cause a choking hazard and are harder to digest.
“You might also consider an appropriately sized crate or enclosed pet playpen that’s large enough for your dog to stand up and turn around in,” suggests the humane society. Pets enjoy a quiet place to take a time-out from the action of their new home. Being in their crate while home alone can provide safety in their new environment as well.
When your pet comes to you, they will likely have been eating a certain type of food. The humane society says, “If you know what kind of food your dog has been eating, buy a small bag to keep their diet consistent. You can always change food down the road, but you’ll want to gradually mix the current food with the new food to avoid upsetting their stomach.”
In the kitchen, there are many hazards that could harm pets. Make sure the trash has a cover and that any chemicals or cleaners are stored away from your pet. Animals can be sneaky and can get into things you thought were out of reach. Food wrappers can be fatal so put them in a covered trash can. Not all human food is safe for your pet. Stick to the pet food they are used to.
Lamp cords and other electronic cords look like a fun toy to a pet. Try to tuck them behind furniture where they aren’t accessible. Kids toys, craft supplies and things like string or thread should be kept out of reach. They can be dangerous chewing hazards.
Toilets lids are best if kept closed to avoid animals drinking the water and possibly chemicals. Even if your toilet doesn't have chemicals in it, they may think all toilets are safe to drink from. Keep medications off the counter and store them in a cabinet out of reach.
If your home is prepared before your new pet comes home, the transition will be easier. You will be able to enjoy your pet and pay attention to their needs knowing that they are not in harm's way while exploring.
There is always an adjustment period for changes in life. Bringing a pet into your home is no different. The humane society suggests thinking of the 3-3-3 rule while your pet is adjusting. The first three days are confusing for your pet. They don’t know where they are allowed to be, where to go to the bathroom, when to eat or what they can play with. They may be anxious and scared. Set a routine, stay calm and give positive reinforcement when they are obeying.
After three weeks, your new pet is settling in and is picking up on your routine. They feel more confident and comfortable. This is when you will really get to see your new pet’s personality. Continue being positive and consistent as behavior problems may appear. Your pet may start testing boundaries, too. Continue to teach basic commands and reward good behavior.
By three months, your pet should be completely used to you and comfortable in your home. The humane society says, “You have built trust and a bond with your pet, which gives them confidence and a sense of security with you. They know their routine and may expect meals and enrichment at specific times.”
Preparing before your pet arrives, sticking with a routine, and making sure your home is safe for them to roam around are all ways that adding a new furry family member to your life is enjoyable for everyone.