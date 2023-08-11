Richland County Senior Center Meal Sites are open for congregate dining. Below, you will find an outline of how all of our services will be implemented.
Congregate Dining:
• Masks are NOT required to be worn at our meal sites, but in accordance with CDC guidelines, we are encouraging anyone who has not been vaccinated to continue wearing masks.
• Meal reservations will still be required at our meal sites to ensure we have enough food for all of our participants.
• Sanitizing stations will be at each entrance and available throughout the building.
• We will continue to follow CDC guidelines for cleaning of the facility before, during and after use.
• All meals served with 1% milk and bread.
Carry-Out Meals:
• Carry-out meals will continue to be available for anyone uncomfortable with dining in.
Home Delivered Meals (Meals on Wheels):
• We will continue to provide Home Delivered Meals as we have been.
Hankinson: Tuesday: beef chili with beans, cauliflower, tropical fruit, whole wheat crackers and cornbread. Wednesday: pork wings, mashed sweet potatoes, corn and apples. Thursday: beef pot roast, baby baker potatoes, peas and carrots and apricots.
Lidgerwood: Monday: beef pot roast, baby baker potatoes, peas and carrots and apricots. Tuesday: chicken scallopini, mashed potatoes, romaine salad with dressing and strawberries. Thursday: sloppy joes on buns, seasoned baby bake potatoes, California blend vegetables and peaches.
Wyndmere: Monday: beef chili with beans, cauliflower, tropical fruit, whole wheat crackers and cornbread. Tuesday: pork wings, mashed sweet potatoes, corn and apples. Thursday: chicken scallopini, mashed potatoes, romaine salad with dressing and strawberries.