SENIOR MENUS
MCC

No dine in is being done at any of our locations.  We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others are getting a meal via carry out. 

HANKINSON

• June 16-19 - Tuesday, stuffed pepper, parslied carrots, cottage cheese, tropical fruit, muffin, milk. Wednesday, roast turkey/gravy, mashed potato, mixed vegetables, dressing, cranberry sauce, pumpkin dessert, dinner roll, milk. Friday, BBQ rib patties, baked potato, peas and pearl onions, peach crisp/topping, corn muffin, milk.  

LIDGERWOOD

• June 16-19 - Tuesday, dilled salmon, wild rice blend, corn, captains salad, banana, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, BBQ rib patties, baked potato, peas and pearl onions, peach crisp/topping, corn muffin, milk. Thursday, roast turkey/gravy, mashed potato, mixed vegetables, dressing, cranberry sauce, applesauce, dinner roll, milk.

WYNDMERE

• June 16-19 - Tuesday, dilled salmon with celery sauce, wild rice blend, corn, captains salad, banana, bread-0, milk. Thursday, BBQ rib patties, baked potato, peas and pearl onions, peach crisp/topping, corn muffin, milk.

