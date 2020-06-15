SENIOR MENUS

No dine in is being done at any of our locations. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others are getting a meal via carry out.
HANKINSON
• June 16-19 - Tuesday, stuffed pepper, parslied carrots, cottage cheese, tropical fruit, muffin, milk. Wednesday, roast turkey/gravy, mashed potato, mixed vegetables, dressing, cranberry sauce, pumpkin dessert, dinner roll, milk. Friday, BBQ rib patties, baked potato, peas and pearl onions, peach crisp/topping, corn muffin, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• June 16-19 - Tuesday, dilled salmon, wild rice blend, corn, captains salad, banana, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, BBQ rib patties, baked potato, peas and pearl onions, peach crisp/topping, corn muffin, milk. Thursday, roast turkey/gravy, mashed potato, mixed vegetables, dressing, cranberry sauce, applesauce, dinner roll, milk.
WYNDMERE
• June 16-19 - Tuesday, dilled salmon with celery sauce, wild rice blend, corn, captains salad, banana, bread-0, milk. Thursday, BBQ rib patties, baked potato, peas and pearl onions, peach crisp/topping, corn muffin, milk.
