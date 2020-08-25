Here are the senior menus for Aug. 25-28
We are continuing with no in house dining and no activities at any of our locations through Dec. 31. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others may call in ahead of time and pick up a meal and take home.
HANKINSON
Tuesday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato wedges, baked beans, cherries, lemon bars, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, roast beef/gravy, garlic mashed potato, Harvard beets, apple pie/topping, bread-1, milk. Friday, chicken wild rice hot dish, California blend veggies, strawberry jello w/strawberries, bread-1, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
Tuesday, roast beef/gravy, garlic mashed potato, Harvard beets, apple pie/topping, bread-1, milk. Thursday, BBQ rib
WYNDMERE
Tuesday, BBQ rib patties, baked potato, creamy coleslaw, watermelon, corn bread, milk. Thursday, chicken wild rice hot dish, California blend veggies, strawberry jello w/strawberries, bread-1, milk
