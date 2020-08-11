We are continuing with no in house dining and no activities at any of our locations through August 31. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others may call in ahead of time and pick up a meal and take home.
Hankinson — Tuesday, beef ravioli, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges, snickerdoodle cookie, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, roast turkey/gravy, mashed potato, green beans, pumpkin pie/topping, dinner roll, milk. Friday, lemon pepper tilapia, wild rice blend, creamed peas, romaine lettuce salad, plums, bread-0, milk.
Lidgerwood — Monday, lemon pepper tilapia, wild rice blend, creamed peas, romaine lettuce salad, plums, snickerdoodle cookie, bread-0, milk. Tuesday, pork chops/gravy, mashed potato, broccoli cauli salad, tropical fruit, bread-1, milk. Thursday, roast turkey/gravy, mashed potato, green beans, pumpkin pie/topping, dinner roll, milk.
Wyndmere — Monday, beef ravioli, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges, snickerdoodle cookie, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, lemon pepper tilapia, wild rice blend, creamed peas, romaine lettuce salad, plums, bread-0, milk. Thursday, pulled pork on a bun, creamy coleslaw, pasta salad, fruit salad, bread-0, milk.
