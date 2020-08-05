Here are the senior menus for Aug. 3-7
We are continuing with no in house dining and no activities at any of our locations through Aug. 31. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others may call in ahead of time and pick up a meal and take home.
HANKINSON
Tuesday, sloppy joe on a bun, tater tots, crunchy cukes, pears, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, country fried steak, mashed potato/gravy, corn, orange jello/orange and topping, bread-1, milk. Friday, lemon pepper chicken, sweet potato, asparagus, applesauce, bread-1, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
Tuesday, country fried steak, mashed potato/gravy, corn, orange jello/orange and topping, bread-1, milk. Thursday, Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes/gravy, parslied carrots, peaches, dinner roll, milk.
WYNDMERE
Tuesday, country fried steak, mashed potato/gravy, corn, orange jello/orange and topping, bread-1, milk. Thursday, sloppy joe on a bun, tater tots, crunchy cukes, pears, bread-0, milk.
