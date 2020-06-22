Southeast Senior Services continues to work closely with Valley Senior Services, ND Department of Human Services and the Aging Services Division to ensure that all of our participants stay safe and healthy during this time. With that said, we have received word that all Congregate Meal Sites will remain closed through July 31, 2020. A decision will be made in July on whether or not we will be able to open in August.
What does that mean for the services offered through Southeast Senior Services? As part of our response to COVID-19, Southeast Senior Services will continue implementing the following:
Activities at all Senior Centers in Richland County:
• Will remain suspended.
Transportation:
• We will continue to provide rides with only one rider in any of our vehicles at any one time (exception will be made for married couples travelling together).
• If a passenger appears to be sick (coughing, fever, short of breath) the passenger will not be able to ride and will be asked to call their doctor.
Congregate Dining:
• Congregate dining will remain closed until July 31st with only prepackaged meals being made available for pick up. Participating seniors must register for daily prepackaged meals. Participants are asked to call their meal site and sign up no later than 9 a.m. the day of.
Home Delivered Meals (Meals on Wheels):
• We are committed to continuing home delivery of meals. We are asking volunteers to limit direct contact with meal recipients by not shaking hands, hugging, etc. We also ask that you continue to provide a stool or table outside your door for the volunteer to set your meal on. They will continue to knock, step back to a safe distance and ensure that you receive your meal before moving on to the next delivery.
Equipment Lending Program:
• The Wahpeton Senior Center will continue with our Lending Program by appointment only. Please call 701-642-5746 should you need to borrow or bring back equipment.
Resource Services:
• Our Resource Specialists are available by telephone and email to provide you with information about our services and community resources. You can reach us by calling 701-642-3033 or by emailing alaney@valleyseniors.org or stollefson@valleyseniors.org
Thank you to all who have continued to support and utilize our services. We look forward to the day when we can re-open our centers and see your smiling faces in person for a meal, game of cards or just to say hi.
