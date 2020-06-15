We want your Spring photos
Bre’Anna Gleason

Bre’Anna Gleason, Lidgerwood, N.D., sent in this adorable shot of Kason Gleason reaching toward a rainbow. Send in your Spring photos to us:

• Email: editor@wahpetondailynews.com

• Mail: PO Box 760, Wahpeton, ND 58074-0760

