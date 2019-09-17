Consistency earned Tigers win over W-S

Consistency in setting the ball became a key factor as Tri-State beat Waubay-Summit, South Dakota, in three sets Monday night at home — 25-20, 25-19, 25-19.
Halle Hokanson had eight kills, while teammate Kelly Moeller had five solo blocks.
After dropping their first set, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood girls stormed back to top Central Cass Tuesday at home — 16-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-12.
Jessica Kuchera had five blocks and 11 kills, while teammate Tiffany Springer had nine digs.
Hankinson went five to beat Sisseton, South Dakota, Tuesday — 25-27, 25-19, 18-25, 25-18, 15-6.
Jasmin Mauch had 19 kills, Kya Mauch had 11 kills and Olivia Prochnow had seven kills.
Thursday on the road, Central Cass beat Tri-State in four games — 25-21, 25-13, 21-25, 25-16. Taiha Lick had nine kills while teammate Mary Rupp had six kills.
Errors were costly Thursday for W-L as the Warbirds fell to Richland in four — 18-25, 25-21, 12-25, 17-25. Kuchera had 10 kills and Springer 12 digs.
