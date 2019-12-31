Construction winds down

Farmers Co-op Elevator of Lidgerwood had a decision to make — sell or invest in itself.
The cooperative’s board already decided about three years ago not to sell. That left investment, to the tune of a $6.1 million construction project that allows the elevator to load a full shuttle train from one location, said General Manager Todd Dravland.
“It was the biggest investment that Lidgerwood has ever made. But in order to stay in existence and be able to compete against the big companies of the world, it was either this or just slowly bleed to death,” Dravland said.
Lidgerwood is on two mainline railroads serviced by both Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and BNSF Railway. The elevator was forced to change because the two railroads no longer allow co-loading, he said. Farmer’s Co-op could not load a full shuttle train from any one location, so co-loaded trains from its three elevators — 25 cars at the north elevator, 25 at Geneseo and 55 at the south elevator. Co-loading used to be common, until railroads nixed the practice because they called it unfair and it was inefficient to bring these individual units together, he said.
Once they go live, elevator upgrades will allow the cooperative to load a 135-car CP shuttle and 120-car BNSF shuttle in about seven hours, Dravland said. It used to take 24 to 30 hours to load a full train, he said.
The new expansion also includes 8,800 feet of new track and a high speed loader that loads 80,000 bushels per hour through a computer-controlled system, Dravland said. A scale was incorporated because the elevator annually lost more than $100,000 since crews never quite knew how much grain they were loading, he said.
More competitive
Three new rails were incorporated into the construction project, all high strength track that includes a third line coming from the north to join existing track west of the elevator. The north line has room for 45 empty cars, while the middle line has room for the rest of the train, Dravland said.
The upgrade will make Farmers Co-op more competitive in the global marketplace, Dravland said. “Things are not great right now for farmers, so any nickel we can put in their pockets is beneficial,” Dravland said.
The railroads will be forced to compete with one another for Lidgerwood’s grain. The three-year average shows about 52 million bushels of corn, soybeans and wheat are produced in the elevator’s trade territory each year. Corn accounts for 74 percent of commodities produced here, soybeans another 21 percent, while the remaining 5 percent is wheat.
The elevator hasn’t loaded any rail cars while construction has been ongoing, so Dravland is anticipating the first full shuttle on the new line with the high speed loader, he said. The first train is expected in mid-January 2020, with three other trains behind it.
The project began in January and is expected to wrap up any time. Construction wasn’t expected to take this long, but crews ran into several “hiccups” with dirt, Dravland said. Constant spring and summer rain created poor soil conditions. This year being as wet as it was, created a building and farming nightmare, he said. Trying to get compaction on soils that are completely saturated made it tough and added expense to the project, Dravland said. Part of the project included digging a 30-foot hole, which kept filling with rain. Dravland joked that Lidgerwood already had a pool, so a second one wasn’t necessary, he said.
“We just kept pumping water. It was terrible. Of all the construction projects I’ve done in y career, this has been by far the hardest one,” he said.
