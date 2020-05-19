Coronavirus impacts services planned for Memorial Day by area American Legion/VFW posts

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting how area American Legions and VFW posts are handling their annual Memorial Day services.
While many area Legionnaires are holding their graveside services, a few are cancelling programs altogether. Wyndmere, Fairmount, Barney and Wahpeton have decided to not hold any services or Memorial Day programs this year. All posts also have cancelled the public potluck or meal this year.
It was not an easy conversation to have in Wyndmere, said Brown Nelson Post 153 Commander Shawn Morris. He said the decision ultimately came down to the age of Legionnaires and how “awful” he would have felt if someone contracted coronavirus.
“Our usual struggle is finding a speaker. We even had a great speaker picked out this year, but then coronavirus hit,” Morris said.
Milton Stevenson Post No. 106 of Fairmount also didn’t want to take any chances with the health of its Legionnaires, said Commander Merle Rubish, so opted to cancel its annual Memorial Day program.
For those attending graveside ceremonies, please remember to maintain social distances of 6 feet or greater, and to wear a face mask.
Area American Legions and their Auxiliaries are sponsoring special Memorial Day services on Monday, May 25. Here is the rundown:
Memorial Day Services
• Mantador Memorial VFW Post No. 9317 will hold its graveside services at 9 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery of Mantador, 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Belford Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Hankinson; 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran rural cemetery, Great Bend; and 10:15 a.m. at Great Bend Methodist Cemetery. There will not be a meal this year following the graveside services.
• Lidgerwood Bullis Post No. 84 of the American Legion will hold its annual Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m. at the American Legion Park. There will not be a program or public dinner following the gun salute.
• Milton Stevenson Post No. 106 of Fairmount will not be holding its annual Memorial Day program this year.
• Hankinson American Legion Eberhard Post No. 88 will present its annual Memorial Day services this year. Lowering of flag at half staff will take place at 7 a.m. May 25, which will be raised again at noon, both at the Hankinson Community Center. Graveside services will be held at 8 a.m. at Tyson Cemetery, 8:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, 9 a.m. at Emmanuel United Church of Christ Cemetery, 9:15 a.m. at the Hillside Cemetery, 9:30 a.m. at St. Phillip’s Catholic Church Cemetery and 10:30 a.m. at the Legion Memorial Site. There will not be a public meal following the services.
• Barney VFW Post No. 9366 has cancelled its Memorial Day services this year to keep everyone safe during this pandemic.
• Wyndmere American Legion Brown Nelson Post No. 153 will not hold its annual Memorial Day program this year.
• Mooreton Sons of the American Legion Bergman Post 283 will participate in graveside services. The Honor Guard will be at Mooreton Lutheran Cemetery on N.D. Highway 13 at 9:30 a.m., at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery at 10 a.m., and there will be a firing on Main Street following these graveside services. There will not be a public meal following the gun salute.
