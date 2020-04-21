Coronavirus is changing plans on proposed Lidgerwood grocery store

To the residents of Lidgerwood, our neighbors in Richland and Sargent counties, and Roberts and Marshall counties in South Dakota, the Lidgerwood grocery store fundraising is changing due to COVID-19 and social distancing recommendations.
We will no longer make appointments to meet at your homes. All fundraising conversations will take place over the phone.
While fundraising continues, the Lidgerwood Progressive Development Corporation Board of Directors and grocery store volunteers are reassessing the financial limits we are experiencing. We are considering refurbished coolers and freezers, forgoing off sale and starting with a limited bakery and deli.
On the positive side, we have raised $350,000 in donations and pledges, which is roughly the cost to construct the building. There has been a very generous matching pledge of up to $100,000. In other words, the next $100,000 in pledges we receive will be doubled.
If you are ready to make a pledge or have any questions, please contact one of these volunteers. Board members include Weldon Hoesel, 640-4041; Ron Heley, 640-0026; Brian Baldwin, 640-1966; Darby Harles, 640-3303; and Dave Breker, 640-1611.
Both a Facebook page and a website are in the process. The Facebook page is LPDC (Lidgerwood Progressive Community Development). Please “like” and “follow” this page for further updates and a complete list of volunteers.
Thank You. As we proceed forward, we may not get what was originally proposed, but we are proving we are Dakota tough and can accomplish our goals working together.
