Coronavirus numbers in N.D. are skewed

I am writing this column while in self-isolation after a member of my family spiked a fever one week ago. Four days later he still had a fever that ranged from 99.9 degrees to 101.6.
We were all told to stay home for 14 days and not come into close contact with anyone. My husband has a virus, that is all anyone would say. But which virus? Coronavirus? We were told not to go to the ER or our local clinic as those services are being reserved for life-threatening conditions. The governor talks about all these tests North Dakota has, so why aren’t they being utilized? While my husband has the classic symptoms of COVID-19, it took an entire week before he was tested, and that was only after jumping through numerous hoops.
Does my husband have coronavirus? Who knows when we will ever find out since testing centers are backlogged. He’s not in the hospital, a healthcare worker or in a nursing home. North Dakota has a shortage of coronavirus testing supplies, so only these three groups of people were being tested unless it is life threatening.
Now I am working from home for two weeks to contain whatever virus has overtaken my household. My daughter and I both displayed symptoms a few days later, both running temps above 99 degrees. We are washing our hands to the point they are becoming chapped and spraying Lysol and cleaning all touchable surfaces, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends.
I am frustrated, like so many in our country. Why are celebrities being tested for coronavirus when they are asymptomatic, but yet people like my husband — who has an autoimmune disorder that makes it more likely for him to develop a more virulent form of coronavirus — not even having a chance to be tested? By the way, he is also our community’s fire chief and EMR, so could be called upon at any moment to help save a life. Still, no tests for him.
Every day I look at the number of coronavirus cases in North Dakota and check the map. Friday afternoon, there were 65 cases. On paper, it looks like this pandemic is being very kind to our state. I am telling you North Dakota’s numbers are skewed because people here aren’t being tested. The vast majority with coronavirus symptoms are just told to stay home. No tests for them. Having inaccurate numbers tells the rest of the state to carry on without worrying about catching or spreading this virus.
New York is the epicenter of coronavirus in this country. Why do they have so many cases? Multiple reasons include there are more than 19 million people who live there, it is a destination center for many global travelers and because New York is testing as many people as they can. I can’t help but wonder what the true number of people afflicted with coronavirus would be if North Dakota could test everyone with symptoms.
I have no problem doing my part and self-isolating. So many North Dakotans aren’t. This virus can hit 100 percent of our state’s population and world if we do nothing. Stay home when you can. Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face. If you are sick — or a member of your household is — distance yourself. How you respond to this pandemic is important. If you carry on as if nothing has changed, then you are putting other people at risk.
This current pandemic gives us a chance to set the screens aside and reconnect with neighbors in different ways. Make care packages for the elderly as you read about in this week’s News Monitor by the Medenwaldt family. We will survive this as a community.
