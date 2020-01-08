Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

CORTEVA DONATES TO MANTADOR FIRE DEPARTMENT

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
CORTEVA DONATES TO MANTADOR FIRE DEPARTMENT
Buy Now

Pioneer sales rep Greg Selzer, Mantador Fire Department’s Bob Foertsch and Fire Chief Dave Foertsch, Pioneer Territory Manager Brenna Beard and Pioneer sales rep Craig Mauch are shown here with the donation to the Mantador Fire Department, which was awarded recently.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

Mantador Fire Department received a $1,500 donation through Pioneer’s community investment initiative.

Local sales representatives canvass their communities to see who could utilize funds. This year Mantador Fire Department was elected from districts in North Dakota.

Mantador plans to purchase two AEDs, or automated external defibrillators, with the donation.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories