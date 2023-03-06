Editor’s note: This month’s Point of View series highlights history in the Southern Red River Valley. Our first installment explores Welles Memorial Park and its continued impact on Breckenridge and Wilkin County, Minnesota.
Nestled between the serpentine course of the Otter Tail River and the Red River of the North it flows into, is a spot that holds an unmatched place in the history of Breckenridge and Wilkin County. From county fairs and community events to local camping and recreational activities, it would be nearly impossible to consider an activity that doesn’t lead to a fond memory of Welles Memorial Park.
Even before Breckenridge became incorporated in 1857, the land that makes up the park had a purpose. Indigenous tribes on both sides of the river were said to have fought wars and other battles on the historical plot of land, according to Breckenridge historian Neoma Laken in an Oct. 8, 2008 column for the Wahpeton Daily News. Oxcart trains, voyageurs and buffalo hunters made use of the land too.
Laken wrote and spoke extensively about the histories surrounding the city, especially Welles and its storied past. Without her historical preservation work, a story like this may not be possible.
“A town doesn’t spring out of the ground like a mushroom but grows, like an immemorial oak, out of ancient soil and ancient civilization,” F.H. McMahon wrote in 1957 about the history of Breckenridge. “The world of the past breaks trail toward the world of the present and the world of the present breaks into the future.”
The park officially became Welles when Henry T. Welles donated the plot of land to the village of Breckenridge, according to the “Happy 100th Birthday Welles Memorial Park” pamphlet. Located in south Breckenridge, the land was accepted by the city, which later defaulted on advancing the fairgrounds. This meant that the few buildings fell to disrepair and were demolished.
In 1919, the city exchanged the land in south Breckenridge for what we now know as the present Welles Memorial Park.
The park used to be much bigger when the railroad crossed the river, however, when Minnesota Avenue was changed, a portion of the Otter Tail River was filled to provide a more secure road bed. This caused the river to channel to move north of its original position.
During this time, the park was in a much different form than we know it now — and so was the city. One of the biggest attractions used to be baseball. An archival news photo by J. A. Johnson shows thousands of fans showing up at Welles to watch a game.
Unfortunately, by 1957, no one was playing baseball at the park’s diamond anymore, according to the Breckenridge Centennial History. The space was used for other recreational activities.
The park’s time as the county’s fairgrounds continues to this day. Each summer, citizens can expect to see ferris wheels and fun houses peppering the eastern portion.
As time moves forward, Breckenridge citizens look for uses of the city’s gem. In 2017, the Active Living Committee along with immense community assistance, built a nine-hole disc golf course on the park. Also, each year, Headwater’s Day events are held inside the park as well.
With the multitude of activities and purposes the park has served during its existence, each person is sure to have memories that they fondly remember. Below you’ll find a few of the memories that folks sent us.
“My dad worked for Peter J Schweitzer in Breckenridge and they had the annual family picnic at Welles Park. We had a day of food, games and spending time with the other families that worked there. I also spent many summers there during the Wilkin County Fair. I was in 4-H and had projects entered, did demonstrations and worked the food booth.”
Corrine Langendorfer, Wahpeton
“When I was in grade school, Everdell, Minnesota,, we were a short distance from the railroad tracks. At that time there was still a train running from, I believe, Fergus Falls to Breckenridge.
For a field trip our teacher walked us down to the railroad and we rode it Into Breckenridge. It came out down on the southside, just after the curve coming into town on highway 75.
From there we walked down to the park, parents met us there and we had a picnic and played on the swings and seesaws. It was a memorable day for this kid.”
