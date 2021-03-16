COVID-19 activity on the rise in Richland County

Richland County residents are still encouraged to wear masks and social distance as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Richland County.
“It does seem like there is just a fair amount of community spread,” said Kayla Carlson, health services director at the Richland County Health Department.
There were 10 active COVID-19 cases in Richland County on Feb. 19 down from the county’s peak of 138 active cases November 22, 2020. Since February, cases have steadily risen to a high of 36 active cases on March 4 and 5. There are 34 active cases as of March 11.
“Since we are seeing an uptick, even if you’ve been vaccinated I would still say wear your mask and social distance,” Carlson said.
Rising cases are not expected to impact vaccine rollout, but individuals who contract COVID-19 cannot receive the vaccine while positive for the virus.
“We’re all experiencing COVID fatigue. And now that the vaccine is rolling out, we’re feeling a little more comfortable and lax and it’s unfortunate that we’re seeing cases rise, but I think it goes to show that we’re nowhere near our herd immunity and there’s still potential for getting sick,” Carlson said.
Herd immunity for the vaccine begins at approximately 70 percent of the population receiving the vaccine. As of March 11, 289,993 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota.
In Richland County, approximately 5,491 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
Carlson recommended that as the weather warms, residents should try host gatherings outdoors to reduce the potential for spread.
On March 9, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) amended COVID-19 recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals.
Fully vaccinated individuals can gather indoors with other fully vaccinated individuals without wearing a mask, can gather indoors with one unvaccinated household without wearing a mask and do not need to get tested for COVID-19 if they come in contact with a positive individual unless symptoms become present.
The CDC still recommends social distancing, wearing a mask and avoiding large social gatherings for fully vaccinated individuals when possible.
An individual is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and two weeks after receiving the first and only dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The Richland County Health Department is currently only administering the Moderna vaccine, but the department anticipates receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the future, the News Monitor previously reported.
On Thursday, March 11 President Biden announced that all Americans 18 years and older should be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning May 1.
Biden emphasized that not everyone will get their shot immediately, but will have the opportunity to receive the vaccine following May 1.
