Creativity is essential to business success

Creativity fuels innovation, and innovation is essential to business. So I’m sharing my thoughts on creativity, yet I’m using one of my favorite formulas — a simple list of ABCs.
A is for advertising. We painted our company name and phone numbers on top of our delivery trucks so it was visible to people who worked on upper floors of tall buildings.
B is for bold. People are not inspired by the ordinary. Give them a reason to remember you.
C is for curious. Curiosity is a winning formula for people.
D is for different. Don’t be afraid to do things that have never been tried before. Trust your instincts.
E is everyone. I firmly believe everyone has the capacity to be creative.
F is for funny. When you make people laugh or make them feel good, they are more likely to remember.
G is for genuine. Creativity does not include stretching the truth.
H is for head. Use yours to go to the head of the creativity class.
I is for ideas. If you can get a couple, pretty soon you have a dozen.
J is for January, which is International Creativity Month, a time to remind individuals and organizations around the globe to capitalize on the power of creativity.
K is for kids, who are unafraid to take gigantic risks. They haven’t been trained to take the safe approach. Creativity comes naturally to kids.
L is for listen. We learn more by listening than talking — we have two ears and one mouth.
M is for mistakes. Give yourself permission to try things even if you’re not sure they’ll succeed. Often you’ll stumble across a better path.
N is for nature. New evidence suggests you can boost your imagination and creativity by getting outside and spending some time in nature.
O is for open mind. Minds work best when open. Let ideas develop before dismissing them.
P is for patience. You can’t hurry creativity, so take time to ponder your ideas. Sit back and think things over.
Q is for quest. When on a quest for new business or promoting a new product or service, employ every creative strategy you can muster.
R is for relax. Most people are at their creative best when relaxed and not under pressure.
S is for simple. This is not a contradiction. Creativity need not be complicated to be effective. Sometimes a simple approach is the most creative one.
T is for thinking outside the box. Look for a fresh perspective or unconventional method instead of the same tired approach.
U is for understanding your limitations and then find a creative way to blast beyond them.
V is for variety, which truly is the spice of life. Changes and new experiences make life so much more interesting.
W is for wonder. Creativity embraces the wonder of novelty and ingenuity, and turns them into wonderful results.
X is for exceeding expectations. That is my creative spelling. Find creative ways to achieve awesome outcomes.
Y is for yesterday. If you did it yesterday, it’s not creative today, so look toward tomorrow instead of settling.
Z is for zeitgeist. Catch the spirit of creativity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.