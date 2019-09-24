1-2 Crew hits Breckenridge halls

Breckenridge Elementary School is helping classrooms be more active in its newest approach — “1-2 Crew.”
Most elementary students stay in their home room and go over every subject in the curriculum there. Breckenridge’s first and second graders are now rotating between five different teachers who specialize in their respective areas.
Second grade teacher Amy Ohm thinks students love the movement between classrooms, a good release of energy, she said.
“We try to have a unified philosophy. We handle things a little differently and each room provides a good variety of academics. I think the kids love the activity-based piece of that,” Ohm said.
Every day starts with a bang. All students and teachers — donning their 1-2 Crew T-shirts — line the hallway to get fired up for the day. The meeting begins with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by their own pledge.
“I pledge today to do my best in reading, math and all the rest. I promise to obey the rules. I’ll be responsible and safe in school. I’ll respect myself and others too. I’ll expect the best in all I do. I am here to learn all I can, to try my best and be all I am,” youth pledge each school day.
New school community
Leaders say it’s fun to see the 1-2 Crew members all gathered together.
“They have a little cheer they do, the pledge and create a community within the first and second grade,” Ohm said. “They all interact with one another and get to know one another. They have more opportunities to connect with more adults and more peers throughout the day.”
The school song is sung after the pair of pledges and the mini pep fest is capped off by the students chanting “1-2 Crew.” On special occasions students will be recognized at this morning meeting.
If it’s somebody’s birthday or there is a special shoutout for someone who’s done something amazing, everyone gets in a big line on each side of the hallway and that person runs through while everyone else gives high-fives, Ohm said.
“We try to make that a really special time of day for kids who are doing awesome work and celebrating something special,” Ohm said.
Starting in home room
Following the morning meeting, students head to home room for the first 70 minutes. They also end their day in home room. Ohm and Lori Randall start the day with second graders while Rachel Johnson and Jessica Dobmeier have the first graders.
Having the 1-2 Crew move between classrooms allows teachers to specialize in one subject. Ohm and Johnson teach literacy, Randall and Dobmeier teach math and Renee Fedderson is in charge of the STEAM classes — science, technology, engineering, art and math.
“We felt like if we specialized and worked all together, we would give equal attention to each group and really make it active and make it awesome for your area,” Ohm said.
The students also have a chance to work with other teachers outside their home room. Some kids don’t always click with a particular teacher, said Principal Corinna Erickson, so this specialization allows students an opportunity to start over with a new teacher if they’re having a rough day.
Working together
Setting up the 1-2 Crew took time prior to the school year. Teachers worked together to make sure students had variety in their day, including in the classroom setup.
There isn’t one room that’s similar, which is nice for the kids, Ohm said. If students would rather work standing up, there are stools. If they want to work lying down, there are pillows. If they want to work with a lap bench, there is one of those as well, she said.
Teachers tried to make accommodations for every kind of learner to get the best they can out of every student, Ohm said.
Now that Breckenridge Elementary is three weeks into the school year, students and teachers have their 1-2 Crew routine down. It isn’t certain whether the school will continue this program next year, but staff would like to keep it going.
It’s a bit early to say now, but Erickson thinks teachers are really enjoying it, she said, especially the opportunity to meet more children and focus on the area they’re more passionate about.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.