Crews work to recover corn after vandals dumped about 150,000 bushels on the ground

Mark Meyer reports about 150,000 bushels of corn were found dumped on the ground Monday morning, apparently after vandals opened the side taps of two grain bins on his farm located about six miles west of Fairmount.

A vandal or vandals hit a Richland County farm, dumping about 150,000 bushels of dried corn on the ground.

The farmer, Mark Meyer, said the damage is costly and a big mess. Somebody opened the side taps of two grain bins sometime Sunday night at the farm located six miles west of Fairmount. The vandalism was discovered by Meyer's son early Monday morning.

A crew of about 20 people has been working since then to recover as much of the corn as possible before a snowstorm hits later this week, he said. Meyer estimated he will lose about 6,000 bushels of the corn that ended up in a water-filled ditch and an unspecified amount that fell on gravel, which will have to be disposed of.

The Richland County Sheriff's office is investigating the vandalism. The News Monitor will update this story as more information on this vandalism is available.

