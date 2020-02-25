CURT BROWNLEE: This man makes it his a mission to help Lidgerwood

Why is Curt in this newspaper?
• A lifelong Lidgerwood resident, Curt Brownlee has been involved in many organizations, civic groups and volunteer agencies, many of which he served 20 years or more. He loves Lidgerwood and wants to do his part to ensure the city continues to grow. Brownlee has worked with both youth and the elderly for many years, trying to help multiple generations succeed here in southeastern North Dakota. He is especially featured in this week’s Profile.
Curt has been active for years
• He has been actively involved in Lidgerwood for 45 years, including serving on the Lidgerwood School Board for 18 years, where he was both board president and then business manager. He is a member of the Lidgerwood School District’s Business and Technology committee, where he helps develop technology policies, priorities, organization and planning. He also serves on the Richland County Extension Advisory Council through North Dakota State University to provide educational opportunities for both youth and public education.
In Curt’s own words:
• “I do not like seeing my name in lights. That is not me at all. It never has been and never will be,” he said with a quiet smile when he had to talk about himself after being named an Unsung Hero a few years ago.
• Curt volunteers so much of his time because he wants to help Lidgerwood. “Somebody’s got to continue with this if we want this community to continue to be what it is and to survive,” he said.
