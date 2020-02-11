CYNTHIA ARNDT is breaking down the stigma of mental health

Why is Cynthia Arndt in the news?
• Lidgerwood Public School’s Cynthia Arndt speaks to the issue of how children handle stress and anxiety, which will be featured in the upcoming Profile section coming out this month.
• She works with children every day, ones who are stressed and anxious because they need a little more help with reading and math. She has a poster outside her room, and T-shirt made for herself and para that states, “You can do it!” because some children have difficulty believing in themselves.
Mental health is the key
• Every person experiences stress in their lives, so children are not immune to the pressures that come from anxiety. The difference between an adult and child is simple — few children know how to cope with their stress.
• Here are some tips from Arndt on how parents can teach their children to deal with stress — eat properly, get plenty of exercise and get away from that screen since Americans spend a lot of time watching TV, being on their smart phones, tablets or computers. Make sure children have free play so they can work off their energy and anxiety.
In Cynthia’s own words
• “Everyone experiences stress. Why it is such a taboo subject, I don’t know because everyone experiences it. What we do need to start doing is talk about it as a family, as a school, as a community, as a nation and start making sure we are doing things to take care of our mental health. It impacts so many aspects of our society ... I’m not exactly sure what the answer is to stop the cycle of stress or anxiety, to solve this problem.”own words:
