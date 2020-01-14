Daenzer answers call to serve in St. Louis

The Rev. Sean Daenzer has shepherded Peace Lutheran Church, Barney, and Trinity Lutheran Church, Great Bend, congregations for close to eight years. The Holy Spirit has called him to serve as director of worship for the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod as chaplain at the International Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Daenzer, his wife Audrey, and daughters Lucia, Monica, and Renata will be moving in mid-January to begin their new ministry.
Daenzer’s farewell was a joint service with Peace and Trinity held at Trinity in Great Bend on Sunday, Jan. 5. Guests at the service were many members from neighboring congregations who worked with and learned to appreciate Daenzer’s ministry while he served as pastor during their churches’ vacancy.
Special music was provided by organist Alyson Jezusko, violinist Andrew Jacobson and by the Trinity Schola Cantorum with members Talitha, Esther and Maggie Benton and Anna Malmberg.
Following the service, Vance Vosberg, who is parish chairman from Peace, and Stan Stein, congregation chairman from Trinity, presented the Daenzer family with a gift from the parish. The girls’ choir then led the congregation in singing “Give Thanks with a Grateful Heart,” a fitting farewell for a faithful servant.
During the coffee and cake reception that followed, Circuit Visitor the Rev. Matthew Tooman of Immanuel, Wahpeton, presented Daenzer with a gift from the Southeast Circuit, “The Lutheran Service Book Companion to the Hymns.” Tooman will serve as vacancy pastor for the Peace and Trinity churches parish.
Members of the Peace and Trinity parish met with the North Dakota district president on Jan. 7 to begin the call process. Peace Lutheran’s service will continue to be on Sunday mornings, while the Trinity congregation will hold its worship services on Saturday evenings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.