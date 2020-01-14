Quantcast
Daenzer answers call to serve in St. Louis

The Rev. Sean Daenzer says goodbye to Peace Lutheran of Barney and Trinity Lutheran of Great Bend on Sunday, Jan. 5 through his final worship service. Daenzer answered a call to serve as director of worship as chaplain at the International Center in St. Louis, Missouri. He will be leaving in mid-January.

The Rev. Sean Daenzer has shepherded Peace Lutheran Church, Barney, and Trinity Lutheran Church, Great Bend, congregations for close to eight years. The Holy Spirit has called him to serve as director of worship for the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod as chaplain at the International Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Daenzer, his wife Audrey, and daughters Lucia, Monica, and Renata will be moving in mid-January to begin their new ministry.

Daenzer’s farewell was a joint service with Peace and Trinity held at Trinity in Great Bend on Sunday, Jan. 5. Guests at the service were many members from neighboring congregations who worked with and learned to appreciate Daenzer’s ministry while he served as pastor during their churches’ vacancy.

Special music was provided by organist Alyson Jezusko, violinist Andrew Jacobson and by the Trinity Schola Cantorum with members Talitha, Esther and Maggie Benton and Anna Malmberg.

Following the service, Vance Vosberg, who is parish chairman from Peace, and Stan Stein, congregation chairman from Trinity, presented the Daenzer family with a gift from the parish. The girls’ choir then led the congregation in singing “Give Thanks with a Grateful Heart,” a fitting farewell for a faithful servant.

During the coffee and cake reception that followed, Circuit Visitor the Rev. Matthew Tooman of Immanuel, Wahpeton, presented Daenzer with a gift from the Southeast Circuit, “The Lutheran Service Book Companion to the Hymns.” Tooman will serve as vacancy pastor for the Peace and Trinity churches parish.

Members of the Peace and Trinity parish met with the North Dakota district president on Jan. 7 to begin the call process. Peace Lutheran’s service will continue to be on Sunday mornings, while the Trinity congregation will hold its worship services on Saturday evenings.

