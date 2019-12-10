Quantcast
Q&A

Dahlgren shows – once a coach, always a coach

Brenda Dahlgren returns to being a head coach after three years. Before the three-school cooperative of Tri-State was formed, Dahlgren was head coach of the Fairmount-Campbell-Tintah girls basketball program.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

After a three-year hiatus, Brenda Dahlgren returns to being a head girls basketball coach. She wanted to take off a few years to watch her son play basketball. Now she’s back and coaching the Tri-State girls program. Here’s what Dahlgren has to say about this game of basketball and why she returned to the sport:

Question: What brought you back to coaching? Answer: I wanted to watch my son. My son did go to state for two years. I thought I would come back after two years, but Kevin (Jackson) wanted another year and then he decided to get out. I was ready to come back, but I just wanted to watch my son play. It was worth my time.

Question: So your intention was always to come back at some point and coach? Answer: Yes, if there was an opening.

Question: What is it about basketball? What keeps bringing you back to coaching this sport? Answer: I have always had it in my blood. I loved it in high school, played it in college, helped coach my kids through it all. I don’t know, my husband has played too. We watch games and all we do, ‘did we try that? Did we do this right? They turned wrong.’ It’s something that we have in common. We’ve been married for how many years, and it’s all we’ve talked about.

Question: So you were a coach, even when you weren’t coaching? Answer: Yes.

Question: Do you enjoy that part of it? Answer: I do. Even when I sat and watched my kid’s games, I’d sit and talk to the other people around us. They’d then see what I see. It’s just a different way of looking at the game. You see the little things that people don’t see. They see a shot. I see everything. I love it.

Question: While it’s only been a couple of weeks, has it been a good return to this sport? Answer: These kids are very respectful and they work really hard. They never question a word that I say. It’s better than I thought it would be.

