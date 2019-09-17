Quantcast
DAKOTA ESTATES

Recent visitors of Gladys Christensen were Janelle Vig and Neil Christensen of Veblen, South Dakota. Also, on Friday, Aug. 30, Andy Vig, Julian and Aurelia of Rochester, Minnesota visited.

We had the pleasure of having Paul Swanstrom  from Fargo come back and entertain the residents and also some local people on Wednesday, Aug. 28. He entertained with his accordion music in a sing-a-long. It was very enjoyable afternoon here.

Thursday afternoon we had our volunteer pie day for all the volunteers who share their time with us in various ways. We so appreciate their time and talents. We served seven different kinds of pies. Winner of the door prize/flower arrangement was Mary Frolek. Thanks to all who came.

Recent visitors of Doris Anderson were Arlo and Doris Anderson of Leonard.

ReNae Gereszek, Arnie and Charlene Althoff, all of Hankinson, and Amber Kemnitz, Owen and Lee and Michael Sutton all of Sisseton, South Dakota, were recent visitors of Renata Fellbaum

Winners of lawn darts on Wednesday, Sept. 4 were Janell Schultz, Gladys Christensen and Viola Schultz.

