Dakota Estates

Karen Speidel | News Monitor

We had the pleasure of having a sing-a-long with Loren Hudson and Earl Fust on Wednesday, Sept. 11. It is always a fun afternoon when they come over. Thank you to both men.

Ken and Memory Mauch of Mooreton came to visit a few of the residents here.

Tim and Lauri Gordon, Kansas City, Missouri, were visitors of Erwin Lugert on Thursday, Sept. 12.

We motored out with the bus and had “Tea in the Trees” at the Robert and Kathy Marohl place on Monday, Sept. 16. They treated us like royalty and we had an afternoon of fun and lunch. There were about 12 residents who took the trip. Thanks so much for having us.

Then on Friday, Sept. 20 we went to Hankinson to see fall colors and have a treat at the Dakota Drive-In. Again about 12 resident partook in the festivities. What a wonderful afternoon.

Visitors of Olbay Meyer on Sunday, Sept. 22 were Naomi of New Bern, North Carolina, Laura Ference, also of New Bern, and Sandy Meyer of Hankinson.

Last week we had two former residents who passed away. They were Charlotte Anderson and Janice Herbranson. God Bless them both.

Wednesday, Sept. 25 we shook dice and played card sharks. There were only five residents who played these games, but all went away with a little spending money.

