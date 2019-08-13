Dakota Estates

Sandra Curran from Sisseton, South Dakota, came to visit Evonne Kelly on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 4. She also entertained the residents with music on her keyboard. Thanks, Sandra.
Monday winners of pony racing were Evonne Kelly, Gladys Christensen and Frank Ciesynski. Also that afternoon the ladies from Our Saviors Lutheran Church of Veblen, South Dakota, served a delicious lunch to the residents. Thanks ladies for doing that.
Visitors this past week of Gladys Christensen were Janelle Vig and Curtis Christensen of Veblen, and Phyllis Lentz of Lidgerwood.
Dorothy Mack of Jamestown was a visitor of MaryAnn Vellenga on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
We played Wheel of Fortune on Wednesday, Aug. 7. All who attended had a fun afternoon.
