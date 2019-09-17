Quantcast
Dakota Fiber Mill toured by Lidgerwood Red Hatters

Shown here kneeling is Dakota Fiber Mill owner Chris Armbrust. Middle row, from left: Lidgerwood Red Hatters Rosalie Dallman, Dorothy Huckle, Ruth Novotny, Marilyn Frank and Phyllis Lentz. Back row, from left: Ivadell Woytassek, Ardie Crandall, Kathleen Schultz, Joanne Allen, Joan Moerke and Norma Honl.

Lidgerwood Red Hatters met Thursday, Aug. 8. Hostesses were Marilyn Frank and Elaine Wisnewski. Dakota Fiber Mill of Kindred was toured.

Lunch was eaten at Big Erv’s in Horace. Door prizes went to Kathleen Schultz and Ardie Crandall.

