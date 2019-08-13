Dakota Micro represents N.D. at Made in America Product Showcase

Dakota Micro, Inc. of Cayuga participated in the third annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House.
Owners Dave and Charissa Rubey represented Dakota Micro at the event that featured manufacturers from each of the 50 states. Dakota Micro was chosen to represent North Dakota.
“It was an amazing feeling setting up a trade show booth in the East Room, under the watchful eye of Roosevelt,” Charissa Rubey said.
Dakota Micro is the manufacturer of ruggedized camera systems used on agricultural, public works, sanitation, marine and military equipment.
To be recognized by the White House as a manufacturer that produces quality products right here in the U.S. is a great honor, said Dave Rubey. Dakota Micro provides cameras through a worldwide dealer network as well as directly to large OEM manufacturers like AGCO, Versatile and Trimble.
“We are excited to once again host businesses from all 50 states at the White House to highlight and celebrate American-made products,” a White House official said. “In today’s booming economy, President Trump and his administration are proud to tout businesses that create jobs and support our local communities.”
Visitors to the showcase included Vice President Mike Pence, Dr. Ben Carson, Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and North Dakota Congressmen Kelly Armstrong. Immediately following the event, exhibitors joined Trump for the signing of the “Buy American Act.”
The trip to Washington D.C. was the tail end of an exciting trip for Dave and Charissa Rubey. Their first stop was at Fort Benning, Georgia, where they had the proud honor to visit their son Alex, who had just completed Army Basic training.
