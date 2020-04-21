Dating has changed in midst of pandemic

Our world changed so quickly it’s difficult to even keep up. Terms like shelter in place, social distancing and COVID-19 have taken over American lives in weeks.
Turns out even the world of dating isn’t immune from the long-reaching tentacles of coronavirus. What was normal one month ago — meeting up with friends or going on a date — has now changed drastically.
Is it possible to maintain social distancing while dating? Actually, yes. I have been fascinated to watch my daughter Ally interact with her boyfriend Bryce. They likely have more conversations now than they did while in school. Technology has made it possible to date while in self isolation, just a different way of dating.
When Ally wakes up in the morning, she dials Bryce on her iPad. Then he is with her all day as they go about doing their own thing.
At first I thought she was going stir crazy and talking to herself. I wandered into her bedroom to see if she had an imaginary friend or something as periodically she would talk while doing distance education homework.
“What?” I asked Ally.
“What?” she asked, looking confused.
“Either you are talking to yourself or me since no one else is home, and Berkley and Mossy can’t talk?” I was suddenly worried about her mental health in the face of so much uncertainty. “So, are you OK?”
“Relax mom, I’m talking to Bryce.”
She pointed to her iPad and all I could make out was his ear. They were doing homework together, so periodically they would talk to one another. Every day it’s the same thing. She carries the iPad throughout the house, so Bryce goes everywhere with her. I could see the top of his head as we put a puzzle together Saturday afternoon. I had a glimpse of his bedroom ceiling Sunday as she took him into the kitchen while she tackled a few dishes.
All day long he’s on the iPad and she’s on whatever device he has at home. They watch TV together, not the same program of course because both have different tastes in programming. Judging from the sound of gunshots and battle, he’s often playing an interactive video game so is holding conversations on multiple levels as he talks to friends online, and Ally in between kill shots. I heard him say he just crashed his motorcycle.
“Bryce has a motorcycle?” I asked.
“Mom, he’s talking about the video game.”
I come home from work, greet the dogs first since they are at the door, ecstatic to see me. Ally has yet to come running when I come home — unless she needs my check card for something. She’s a teenager so barely comes out of her room, unless it’s to shower or raid the fridge. I’ve now become accustomed to the new way of things. “Hi Bryce,” I say, poking my head into the hermit’s cave to see that Ally is in the same position she is every time I look in her room. Has she moved in 12 hours? It’s unknown and I’m afraid to ask.
Ally doesn’t often leave the house. We take the threat of coronavirus seriously, so she doesn’t just jump into a car any time she wants to see her boyfriend. Now they’ve found a rather unique way to maintain their dating profile. It’s been fascinating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.