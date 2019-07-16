Day in the life of a daycare provider

The noise of children fills the halls at Tiny Tykes Inc. in Wahpeton.
It’s not surprising that endless energy fills the days of Emily Solien, assistant director of Tiny Tykes. The facility houses about 80 children in the summer with ages ranging from 6 weeks to 5 years old.
The days are filled with teaching, entertaining and overseeing children. No days are ever the same, which is exactly why Solien loves her job, she said.
Daily routine
A preschool teacher and daycare provider, Solien comes into work at about 9 a.m. Children already are at Tiny Tykes because their parents can drop them off as early as 7 a.m. She spends most of her time working with 15-20 children each day in her classroom during the summer. During nap time and at the end of the day, she spends time in the office and other parts of the daycare.
The children can do a variety of activities, making it easier to manage a group, she said. This kind of structured play keeps the children calmer, she said. In the summer they will do stations or free play, while during the school year it is a more intense preschool program.
This day she was focused on cutting and coloring. A sensory program was also in progress and a matching game where children tried to match colors and make a pattern with a line of bears. A short distance away children were in the midst of free play. Children also do movement activities, have gym time, lunch and go outside during the day.
They are taught colors, shapes, the alphabet, letter recognition, upper case and lower case letters and how to write their name, Solien said.
Children have preschool during the school year, from 9 -11 a.m. Monday through Friday. The school year is a little more intense with many of the activities spread throughout a summer day fitted into two hours, she said.
Some children come into Tiny Tykes just to participate in the two hour preschool.
Getting into the daycare business
Solien has been working at Tiny Tykes Inc. since 2014.
She knew since she was very young that she loved to be around and help kids, Solien said. “So I always knew that I wanted to relate my career around kids, and when this opportunity came up it was perfect,” she said.
Solien attended North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, and received an associate’s degree in early childhood. She also spent one semester at Minnesota State University Moorhead before finishing at NDSCS. This degree allows her to teach children up to preschool age. She needs a bachelor’s degree if she wants to teach higher grades, Solien said.
“I like to say that I come to work every day enjoying my job,” Solien said. “So that’s a nice thing.”
To those who want to make a career of working as a daycare provider, Solien advises having a lot of patience and realizing the job “takes a lot out of your brain right away,” she said.
The daycare business also involves a lot of paperwork because of state and business requirements, both for the families who bring there children to the facility and for staff, Solien said.
Keeping up in training
A lot of training goes into working at a daycare.
Staff must stay current on annual trainings, such as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and several hours of child-related training approved by the Growing Futures website.
In order to work in childcare, employees must be fingerprinted done as part of a background check.
Tiny Tykes currently has 20-25 staff working at the facility — 17 full time and the rest part time.
The daycare’s capacity is 108. However there is a ratio regulated by the state that determines the number of children each staff member can oversee. The younger the children, the fewer who can be taken care of by one staff member. For example, one staff member can only take care of four newborns, while they can oversee up to 12 children who are 4 and 5 years old.
Difficulties and fun
The challenges of being a daycare provider include patience, organization and keeping the children busy, Solien said.
It can get out of hand with so many kids and so much going on, requiring a daycare provider to stay organized to stay on top of everything.
The job is perfect for Solien, who said everything she does is her favorite. “There’s nothing that I dislike doing,” Solien said.
Being with the kids is her favorite part of the job, she said. She loves having the same group of children, seeing them grow, learn new things, start at one point and end at another, she said.
And children say the darnedest things, making her day filled with hilarity, she said. “The other day we were putting YouTube on at the end of the day to watch some ABC alphabet type of videos and one of the little boys was sitting over here and he was like, ‘aww YouTube, what’s better than that?’ And he was just so excited and thrilled just for YouTube to be on,” Solien said, loving the little things.
Advice to parents
For parents seeking recommendations or guidelines to finding good childcare, there is a website the state of North Dakota partners with called Child Care Aware. Amanda Carlson, Early Childhood Services administration for the Department of Human Services, said this website’s purpose is to help parents.
The best place to start is on the Child Care Aware website, then click the link, “looking for care,” which gives a broad scope of what child care is in North Dakota, Carlson said. The different licensing types and capacities offers several resources that includes checklists and referral sources to help narrow down the search and make the best choice, she said.
Parents can visit ndchildcare.org for information.
Those seeking child care in Minnesota can find information about licensing, programs to aid parents in obtaining good child care and contact information for local Department of Human Services.
Kim Gulbrandson, licensing social worker who covers Wilkin County childcare providers, offered a resource parents can use to find childcare in Minnesota. She said the county family services department can give parents a list of licensed providers. The Wilkin County Family Service Agency can be reached at 218-643-7161.
Parents can also visit licensinglookup.dhs.state.mn.us to look up licensed providers and even narrow their search by city, county and license type. The information on the site will allow parents to see if there are any licensing actions or violations and what those may be, Gulbrandson said.
Another resource for families is childcareaware.org that provides a list of questions a parent can ask a provider. It also rates providers. This organization also has a full resource sheet for both providers and those looking for care.
