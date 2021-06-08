North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League party members hosted a legislative forum on Wednesday, June 2 to discuss the state's recent 67th legislative session and the future of the party.
Members present were Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman (D-NPL, District 23). Sen. Erin Oban (D-NPL, 35) and Reps. Zac Ista (D-NPL, 43), Ruth Buffalo (D-NPL, 27) and Alisa Mitskog (D-NPL, 25).
Oban began by speaking about the redistricting bill, HB 1397, and said she wished the process was less partisan.
Of the 15 members that will redraw district lines, two will be Dem-NPL party members.
“Of course we wish that that makeup was different, both in the legislature and on that redistricting committee, but again, it highlights the importance of why, as the Dem-NPLers, we don't feel like there should actually be partisanship involved in redistricting. That should be an independent process so that politicians are not choosing their voters and the voters are instead choosing their elected officials,” Oban said.
Maps drafted in the committee, much like bill drafts, will not be public records until brought forth by the redistricting committee in public meetings.
Mitskog spoke about her work in the last session and previous sessions regarding landowners' rights.
Mitskog noted the lack of Dem-NPL elected officials in western and northwestern North Dakota and land rights issues that have affected residents in the area.
“I'm as far removed from the oil patch as anyone, but the previous session two years ago, the pore space bill was definitely a violation of landowners' rights. I was troubled by the lack of recognition by energy companies and others to really respect and engage with landowners,” Mitskog said.
The pore space bill, Senate Bill 2344, allowed oil and gas companies to inject salt water from production underground. Concern was raised by the landowners that materials stored underground would migrate to their land and land owners would have no recourse. The bill was ultimately struck down by a judge in January 2021.
Mitskog said it’s important that the Dem-NPL and all elected officials listen to their constituents.
Mitskog and Oban also spoke to overcoming partisanship and winning elections in areas that voted overwhelmingly for Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
“I stepped forward having served 12 years on the city council where it was just strictly about issues and about representing your citizen’s interests. I brought that forward to the legislature and every day when I'm in Bismarck I am there to represent my constituents. Not my party and not national politics and that's how you get things done,” Mitskog said.
Being a super minority in the North Dakota legislature much of the party's strategy has been to limit the impact of legislation perceived as harmful by the party, making improvements when possible.
The panel also spoke of missed opportunities during the last legislative session that the party will focus on in the future.
“One of those examples would be on the bonding bill. We took a big step, mind you it was a step that the Dem-NPL has been pushing for a very long time, to bond for long term infrastructure projects. We have a great opportunity to do that with the legacy fund,” Oban said.
Although they were able to accomplish some Dem-NPL goals with the bill, Oban hopes they expand on those successes in the future.
Oban said she’s heard from constituents that they want the state to begin using legacy fund dollars instead of stockpiling them.
Childcare was another topic, increasing access to quality, affordable childcare and liveable wages for childcare providers.
“The feds have given us a massive opportunity with some of these COVID dollars to essentially subsidize childcare, to do both of those things, to make sure it's affordable for working families and to make sure those people who spend all their days (get living wages),” Oban said.
In the future, Dem-NPL members hope to gain more seats in the legislature.
“Raising money, going door knocking, running an effective, strategic campaign is important. But beyond that I also think there has to be — and it's lacking so much in politics in general — an openness to talking to people who don't always agree with you. And I think sometimes as Democrats we are guilty of that and it insulates you to what the reality is,” Oban said of running a campaign.
Buffalo said the most effective way for people to get involved in electing Dem-NPL members is to contact their local representatives via email or calls.
