NEWSMAKER

Denise Vosberg is literally hitting the highway for Make-A-Wish N.D.

Denise Vosberg

 Submitted

Why is Denise in the news?

• Denise Vosberg is a volunteer and wish granter for Make-A-Wish North Dakota. She is organizing what is now the fifth annual car and bike run that will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 to support Make-A-Wish. The other premier event is the annual Make-A-Wish auction in April. Registration for the car and bike run is at 11 a.m. at the Back 40 Bar at Wyndmere Saturday. Kickstands go up at noon.

What to know about this bike run

• This annual car and bike run has drawn as many as 110 people, but a more typical number is 70, Vosberg said. The run will end at the Back 40 between 5:30 and 6 p.m. The route has not been determined, but there are planned stops at Corner Bar at Lidgerwood and Casey’s Bar at Breckenridge, Minn., both supporters of Make-A-Wish.

• A free supper will greet participants upon their return, sponsored and served by Brown Nelson American Legion Post 153.

In Denise’s own words

• “When people say it takes a village, that is so right. I could not do this myself. I have friends who help me with the bike run. Funds from the American Legion in Wyndmere do the supper. Then they donate the food and cook it. It really does take a village. I am very proud of what our village has done for Make-A-Wish.”

Tags

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

