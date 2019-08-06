Denise Vosberg is literally hitting the highway for Make-A-Wish N.D.

Why is Denise in the news?
• Denise Vosberg is a volunteer and wish granter for Make-A-Wish North Dakota. She is organizing what is now the fifth annual car and bike run that will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 to support Make-A-Wish. The other premier event is the annual Make-A-Wish auction in April. Registration for the car and bike run is at 11 a.m. at the Back 40 Bar at Wyndmere Saturday. Kickstands go up at noon.
What to know about this bike run
• This annual car and bike run has drawn as many as 110 people, but a more typical number is 70, Vosberg said. The run will end at the Back 40 between 5:30 and 6 p.m. The route has not been determined, but there are planned stops at Corner Bar at Lidgerwood and Casey’s Bar at Breckenridge, Minn., both supporters of Make-A-Wish.
• A free supper will greet participants upon their return, sponsored and served by Brown Nelson American Legion Post 153.
In Denise’s own words
• “When people say it takes a village, that is so right. I could not do this myself. I have friends who help me with the bike run. Funds from the American Legion in Wyndmere do the supper. Then they donate the food and cook it. It really does take a village. I am very proud of what our village has done for Make-A-Wish.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.