Dispositions

Richland County Drug Task Force
Travis Paul Lavern Rinnels, 34, Wahpeton: Possession of controlled substance- methamphetamine, misdemeanor A, Judge Cruff, Bradley A, pled guilty, total fees and fines $25. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – use, misdemeanor A, Judge Cruff, pled guilty.
N.D. Highway Patrol
Joshua Stanley Fox, 38, Fargo: APC-refusal – fourth or subsequent offense in 15 years; felony C, Judge Cruff, pled guilty, total fees and fines $2,000.
Charles Franklin McConnell, 42, Lidgerwood, criminal mischief – willful-damage – reckless $2,000-$10,000 or intentional $100-$2,000, misdemeanor A, Judge Cruff, pled guilty, restitution $910. Criminal trespass – building or occupied structure, misdemeanor A, Judge Cruff, pled guilty.
Gailene Marie Klatt, 65, Gardner: DUI – intoxicating liquor – second offense in seven years, misdemeanor B amended plea, pled guilty disposition, pled guilty sentence, conditions – not possess or own firearms, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, 24/7 sobriety program, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, total fees and fines $1,750, confinement – 10 days Richland County Jail credit for time served two days.
Solomon, Melissa Summer, 31, Wyndmere: Driving while license privilege is suspended, misdemeanor B, amended plea, guilty, disposition, pled guilty, sentence criminal judgement condition – not possess or own firearms, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, bond is exonerated, total fees $250.
Richland County Sheriff
Amanda Rose Iyarpeya, 40, Sisseton, South Dakota, possession of controlled substance, marijuana, infraction, judge Cruff, pled guilty, total fees $50.
Donald Vern Arbuckle, 65, Litchville: Possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor A, amended plea, pled guilty, disposition. Pled guilty sentence rule 43, criminal judgement condition – chemical dependency evaluation, pay costs from bond posted, testing clause, violate no criminal laws, pay fine from bond posted, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $575.
Amber Rose Mercer, 26, Saint Michael: DUI – combination – first offense, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, criminal judgement — violate no criminal laws, unsupervised probation, not possess or own firearms, complete community service 16 hours, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, bond is exonerated, total fees and fines $775.
Jason Charles Meyer, 35, Glyndon, Minnesota: Driving while license privilege is suspended, misdemeanor B amended plea, guilty, complete community service 16 hours, not possess or own firearms, violate no criminal laws, unsupervised probation, total fees and fines $275. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – use/storage – marijuana, infraction amended plea, pled guilty sentence, criminal judgment total fees $125.
Robert Lorenz Grant, 45, Hankinson: Theft – take-under $500, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff.
Christine Caroline Marinaro, 56, Lidgerwood: Possession of controlled substance, misdemeanor A, amended plea, alford (guilty), disposition, Judge: Cruff.
Floyd Roland Cloud, 45, New Effington, South Dakota: Driving under the influence of intoxicating liquors, felony C, amended plea, pled guilty, disposition, Judge Cruff.
Jay Owen Smith, 60, Melrose, Wisconsin: Driving under revocation/suspension, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, total fees and fines $250.
Eric Donovan Steele, 30, Milnor: Driving under revocation/suspension, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, total fees and fines $250. Driving while license/privilege is suspended or revoked, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, total fees and fines $250.
Cheryl Renae Smeltzer, 36, Fargo: Issuing a check or draft without account, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, total fees and fines $54.49.
Angel Ann Bird, 26, Wahpeton: Disorderly conduct, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff.
Dillon Joe Huber, 29, Moorhead, Minnesota: Burglary, felony C, pled guilty, Judge Cruff.
Otho Ward Minar, 50, Barney: Domestic violence-bodily injury – second or subsequent offense, misdemeanor A, guilty, Judge Cruff, total fees and fines $350.
Benton Joe Yazzie, Sanders, Arizona: Actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, total fees and fines $1,000.
Tony Lewis Schlosser, 33, Wahpeton: Failure to register as an offender against children, felony C, amended pled guilty, amended disposition, deemed a misdemeanor, Judge Cruff.
Heather Elizabeth Mumm, 42, Wahpeton: Reckless driving, misdemeanor B, amended plea, guilty, disposition pled guilty, Judge Cruff, total fees and fines $750.
Wanna, Latrice Joselyn, 20, Sisseton, South Dakota: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia – use, misdemeanor A, guilty, Judge Cruff, total fees and fines $350.
Robert John Pote, 44, Dwight: Domestic violence – bodily injury, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff.
Byron Dewayne Vann, 31, Wahpeton: Aggravated assault-permanent loss or impairment, felony B, guilty, Judge Cruff.
Casey Blain Binfield, 32, Wahpeton: Criminal mischief, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, sentence – rule 43 criminal judgment, conditions unsupervised probation, confinement 30 days term, suspended 12 days credit for time served eight days, total fees and fines $300, Judge Don Krassin.
Angel Ann Bird, 27, Wahpeton: Criminal trespass, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, sentence – rule 43 criminal judgment, condition, complete community service eight hours, unsupervised probation, Judge Krassin, total fees and fines $500.
