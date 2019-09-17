DISPOSITIONS

Jimma Chuol Changkuoth Kier, 18, Hankinson: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia use marijuana, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws; total fines and fees $250.
Raven Kasheen Azure, 20, Bismarck: Minor in consumption or possession, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, complete community service 16 hours; total fines and fees $275.
James Charles Moffet, 19, Barney: Person under 21 man/buy/possess/consume/mb, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, complete community service 16 hours; total fines and fees $275.
Charles Franklin MacConnell, 41, Lidgerwood: Theft of property (possession), misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, complete community service 40 hours; total fines and fees $350.
Kevin Stacy Lee, 56, Colfax: Fraudulent practices in urine testing, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, complete community service 20 hours; total fines and fees $25.
Arielle Irene Evelyn Kampeska, 29, Lidgerwood: Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, felony C, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation 18 months, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, confinement 30 days, credit for time served 20 days. Possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine, misdemeanor A, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, supervised probation 18 months, chemical dependency evaluation, complete recommended treatment, confinement 30 days, credit for time served 20 days.
Kyle Nicholas Kottre, 20, Bismarck: Reckless driving, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, not possess or own firearms, chemical dependency evaluation, pay fine from bond posted, complete recommended treatment; total fines and fees $750.
Mikyla Ann Carlson, 18, Breckenridge, Minnesota: Possession/consumption of alcohol by person under 21, misdemeanor B, pled guilty, Judge Cruff, unsupervised probation, violate no criminal laws, complete community service 16 hours; total fines and fees $275.
