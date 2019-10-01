Quantcast
Distracted driving causes crash

Authorities say man reached for something in car, then struck trailer

The driver of a small SUV allegedly caused a two-car accident on Interstate 29 Friday afternoon.

Unidentified, the driver told authorities he reached for something in his vehicle, then looked up to see his vehicle strike a trailer holding a box truck, said Mooreton Fire Chief Todd Speidel.

The forward momentum of the accident caused the truck to jackknife, sending both vehicles into the ditch, Speidel said.

The collision caused the two vehicles and trailer to catch fire, which spread to grass and a nearby cattail slough.

Southbound traffic was slowed for a short time while firefighters battled the flames.

Drivers of both vehicles received minor injuries and were walking without aid while fire departments put out the blaze.

Mooreton, Great Bend and Dwight fire departments, along with Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance Service Inc. of Breckenridge, Minnesota, all responded to the scene.

