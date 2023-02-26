District 25 legislators talk higher education, infrastructure

North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick and state Rep. Cindy Schreiber Beck, both R-District 25, and state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, field questions at 'Coffee with Legislators,' which happened Saturday, Feb. 18 in Wahpeton.
Editor’s Note: This concludes a two-part series covering a recent “Coffee with Legislators” event. There was more than one article because of the scope of discussion and because “Crossover” for the North Dakota Legislative Assembly happened last week.
With a 78-15 vote Tuesday, Feb. 21, the North Dakota House of Representatives approved House Bill 1003. The Higher Education Bill includes a freeze on tuition at 11 public higher education institutions statewide, including North Dakota State College of Science.
House Republicans said a statewide tuition freeze on that scale has not occurred in nearly 30 years. Under the bill, the state of North Dakota will pick up what would have amounted to a 4% annual tuition increase for the upcoming two years. This will provide $47 million in savings for college students, according to Republican leadership.
“We have a large surplus right now and it’s time we did something to help the next generation,” House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Lefor, R-District 37, said Tuesday. “This tuition freeze will help keep students in college and attract others to our public universities, while also addressing workforce needs.”
The freeze is not universal, however. House Republicans stated that a modest tuition increase would be allowed for high-cost programs on the 11 affected campuses.
Affirmative votes for HB 1003 came from people including state Reps. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, and Cindy Schreiber Beck, R-District 25. During “Coffee with Legislators,” held Saturday, Feb. 18, the representatives and state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, shared their optimism for and approval of the bill.
HB 1003 will begin its journey in the North Dakota Senate with the Appropriations — Education and Environment Subcommittee.
Pepping up the ‘Prairie Dog’?
Richland County, North Dakota, received the first money it was entitled to after the Prairie Dog Infrastructure bill was signed into law in March 2019, Commissioner Terry Goerger said during Coffee with Legislators.
The money came in January 2022, after a nearly four-year wait. It came after counties like Richland had to delay projects and watch as bridges and other infrastructure continued to deteriorate. Goerger was among the approximately 40 guests wanting to know where North Dakota was at in regulating infrastructure funding.
Legislators have heard their constituents’ complaints about Prairie Dog, according to the District 25 delegations. The current funding formula is flawed and rearrangement needs to be made.
“Prairie Dog, in its entirety and concept, is not something that can be replied upon,” Schreiber Beck said. “That’s the effort that needs to be changed. There are funds available, reliable funds, for fine purposes.”
While the Prairie Dog bill was popular in 2019, its challenging aspects have become more apparent with time. For example, the methods for generating money.
“It’s all based on commodities, and we know about commodities,” Schreiber Beck said. “It’s a great idea to a point, but it’s not a reliable idea. The funds need to be there so that plans can be done.”
Mitskog reiterated Schreiber Beck’s point. North Dakota legislators know Prairie Dog has problems and that more chances for more entities is the way to go.
“Especially in this last year, when there were record amounts of money reaching these ‘buckets’ (specific allocations),” Mitskog said. “They know they need to fix this.”
There needs to be new flexibility in allocating Prairie Dog or other infrastructure funds, Mitskog said. Those feelings are not just her own.
“We’ve heard the message and it is a priority to get this out sooner rather than later,” she said.
Luick said it would be premature to give exact figures of how allocations will be determined this spring. Nevertheless, he continued the optimism that reform is coming.
“There are enough of us on board that this is going to happen,” he said.