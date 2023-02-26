District 25 legislators talk higher education, infrastructure

North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick and state Rep. Cindy Schreiber Beck, both R-District 25, and state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, field questions at 'Coffee with Legislators,' which happened Saturday, Feb. 18 in Wahpeton.

 Frank Stanko • News Monitor

Editor’s Note: This concludes a two-part series covering a recent “Coffee with Legislators” event. There was more than one article because of the scope of discussion and because “Crossover” for the North Dakota Legislative Assembly happened last week.

With a 78-15 vote Tuesday, Feb. 21, the North Dakota House of Representatives approved House Bill 1003. The Higher Education Bill includes a freeze on tuition at 11 public higher education institutions statewide, including North Dakota State College of Science.



