District 10 Legionnaires shifted to Gwinner because of coronavirus

Members of North Dakota’s American Legion Posts of the 10th District and their Auxiliary were scheduled to meet in Lisbon at the Veterans Home for their 2020 spring district meeting. Since the North Dakota Veterans Home is restricting access to the facility to protect residents from the coronavirus, the meeting has been moved to the Gwinner Community Center, 104 N. Main Street on Tuesday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. Registration and a social start at 6 p.m. A light lunch will follow the meeting.
District Commander Todd Rikke of Lidgerwood will preside over the session. Department Commander Kenneth Wiederholt of Gwinner and other department officers will be in attendance.
Legionnaires will hear about youth activities such as American Legion Boys State held in June on North Dakota State School of Science campus in Wahpeton and 2020 American Legion baseball season.
Representatives will elect a new district commander and vice commander. Joining district members will be area department committee members, department vice commander and candidates for various Legion offices seeking support at the Department Convention in Minot, June 26-28.
Registration is $5.
