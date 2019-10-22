Do research if you want to work from home

Quantcast

Today, many people are working from home for companies halfway around the country or even the globe. With this flexibility comes a new risk for falling victim to scammers looking to take advantage of people wanting to work from home. 

Scams can promise work on medical billing, data entry or starting an online business, but they all require paying something up front. Once you start paying, requests for more money and training never stop. In return, you get useless information or requests to recruit more people into the scheme.

There are genuine work-from-home jobs out there. The trick is knowing how to spot the real opportunities in a sea of empty — and costly — promises.

Research other people’s experience. Try entering the company or promoter’s name with the words “complaint,” “reviews,” or “scam” into a search engine. Read what others say. It’s your money on the line.

You also might try checking out a company with your local consumer protection agency, state Attorney General,or the Better Business Bureau — not only where the company is located, but also where you live. These organizations can tell whether they’ve gotten complaints about a particular work-at-home program. Remember, just because there aren’t complaints doesn’t mean the company is legitimate.

