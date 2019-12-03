Doctor? Accountant? Mechanic? Judge?

Ten area high school juniors were selected November Rotary Students of the Month. They are Caleb Kleveland of Fairmount, Abigail Sheuring of Hankinson, Drew Frolek of Lidgerwood, McKenzie Johnson of Richland 44, Julia Quam of Wyndmere, Andrew Hansen and Austin Erickson of Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Cade Mauch, Emilie Lisby and Kiah Klein of Wahpeton.
Kleveland is an honor roll student at Fairmount High School, where he is also class treasurer and among the top 3 academically in his class.
He is involved in science fair, drama, math competitions, band, choir, dance, and participated in both the Northern State University band festival and Day of Caring.
Scheuring received a star rating at state music for both band and choir, as well as receiving numerous science fair and dance awards.
She is involved in science fair, drama, band and choir at Hankinson High School. She also has participated in Northern State University’s band festival, Just For Kix dance team and Day of Caring.
Frolek is a five-time all-state in both track and field and cross country, was named all-region in basketball, drama and speech. She is the vice president for both FBLA and student council and published an article in Earth Magazine.
She participates in cross country, track, basketball, band, pep band, HOSA, FBLA, drama, speech and student council at Lidgerwood High School. She also is on the River Watch team and member of Catholic Youth Organization.
Johnson is a member of the Richland 44 Honor Society, is an honor roll student, vice president of community service with the school’s FBLA, is student council vice president and student council historian.
She participates in student council, FCCLA, FFA, Close-Up, basketball, cross country, track and trap.
Hansen received Breckenridge High School’s Student of Excellence award, the AMC math award and is an honor student.
He is involved in cross country, track, DECA and Knowledge Bowl.
Erickson testified to the Minnesota Senate Education Committee about a bill to provide reciprocity between North Dakota State College of Science and Breckenridge High School. The bill was later passed and allows students to take classes at NDSCS with reduced tuition.
He is president of Breckenridge FFA, president of Kent Quad-H 4-H club, participates in DECA, mathletes, Knowledge Bowl and student council and is a basketball manager.
Mauch is on the Wahpeton High School Honor Roll, attended HOBY Leadership seminar, is a Class A state basketball participant, DECA FLC finalist, North Dakota state choir member, five-time Math Olympics member and is a state spelling bee finalist.
He is involved in football, basketball, golf, track, DECA and student council at Wahpeton.
Lisby received two gold medals in swimming, various running competitions and is one of the top students in her high school class at Denmark.
She is involved in cross country, cheerleading, choir, basketball and track at Wahpeton High School.
Klein received stars for flute at state music, received the spirit award for gymnastics two times, is a state gymnast participant, was named the freshman to watch in drama, where she also received the shining star award.
She participates in drama, choir, band, gymnastics and cheerleading at Wahpeton High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.