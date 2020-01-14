Don't forget we still want your winter photos

Mother Nature paints a beautiful canvas each winter. The warmer days and cold nights often lend themselves to fog that blankets trees, grass and anything outside in hoarfrost, as was experienced here for several days in late December. Even the snow packed into shelter belts resembles an ocean wave. Go outside and take some pictures of winter or you having fun in the snow, then send us the best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.
• Mail to News Monitor, 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND
