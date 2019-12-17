Don’t forget your camera when unleashing Christmas

All right News Monitor parents, Christmas is only days away. Your children have been watching beneath the tree with wistful expressions, hardly able to contain their glee at opening presents from you and Santa. It doesn’t matter whether your family has one or two Christmases, pull your camera out for the big holiday reveal, then send us a few of your best shots for a chance to show off your photographic skills in an upcoming edition.
• Mail to News Monitor, 601 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton, ND
