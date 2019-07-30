Don’t know who is calling — hang up

Illegal telemarketing calls have phones ringing more than ever, costing victims of scammers $429 million last year, according to the Federal Trade Commission.
Scammers often use legal robocall technology unlawfully as a way to dial thousands of numbers at a time, looking for someone to pick up the phone so they can scam them. A common tactic is caller ID spoofing, which makes the call look like it’s coming from a trusted source.
While a large majority of Americans suspect that most of the automated telephone messages — or robocalls — they receive are attempts at scams, few are taking actions to protect themselves, according to results of a new survey from the AARP Fraud Watch Network.
There isn’t a way to prevent all unwanted calls, but here are some tips to reduce them to help protect yourself from scams:
• Avoid answering calls from unknown numbers, but if you answer what sounds like a potential scam, hang up immediately. If a recorded message asks you to push a button to stop receiving calls, do not do so as it is likely a trick to identify potential targets. Just hang up.
• Avoid answering any personal questions.
• If you receive a call from someone who says they represent a company or government agency, hang up and call the entity back — either at the number on your account statement, in the phone book or on an official website.
• Register your number on the national Do Not Call Registry at DoNotCall.gov. Only about half of survey respondents said they have done so. Registering your number will not stop fraudulent calls, but it will make them easier to recognize since most legitimate telemarketers do not call numbers on the registry.
For information about other scams, sign up for the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork. You’ll receive free email alerts with tips and resources to help you spot and avoid identity theft and fraud.
