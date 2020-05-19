Quantcast
YOUR CHURCH

Don't forget to wear a mask when attending Mass at St. Boniface this Sunday

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Don't forget to wear a mask when attending Mass at St. Boniface this Sunday

This stained glass window is found at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

St. Boniface Catholic Church has served Lidgerwood for a number of years. Mass is held at 5 p.m. on Saturdays with confession at 4:15 p.m. Mass is also held at 8:30 a.m. Sundays with a 7 a.m. confession.

The Rev. Peter Anderl is the pastor at St. Boniface. He also oversees St. Martin of Tours at Geneseo and Sts. Peter & Paul at Cayuga. St. Boniface can be reached by calling the church office at 701-538-4604. The address is 230 1st St. NW in Lidgerwood. Continue to maintain social distancing while at Mass, and you must wear a mask because of coronavirus.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories