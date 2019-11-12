Dorothy L. Hanson, 99, Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 at Frank Family Funeral Home, Hankinson. Visitation continued at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, followed by the 11 a.m. funeral service at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hankinson. Burial was at Immanuel Cemetery, rural Hankinson.
Dorothy (Kath Murphy) Hanson was born March 20, 1920 in Hankinson to John and Martha Kath. She was one of 13 children. She grew up in Hankinson, where she graduated from high school in 1938. Dorothy was the only one of her siblings to graduate from high school. At the age of nine she stared working as the first female paper carrier for the Fargo Forum. Later she worked at Pete & Mikes café, hardware store and several other businesses in Hankinson.
Dorothy married Reuben Murphy. They had two sons, Bruce and Jack. On Oct. 10, 1946 she married Arthur Hanson. They had a daughter Gail and son Lynn. Art and Dorothy lived in Hankinson and raised the four children.
Dorothy’s last job was at the Senior Center, where she worked until she was 90. She enjoyed having coffee at the bakery, socializing at the Senior Center, bingo and being with family. She continued to attend the Senior Citizens activities in Hankinson until she moved to Twin Town Villa, Breckenridge, in 2011.
Dorothy became known as the “Poppy Lady” as she sold poppies for the American Legion Auxiliary for many years. She was an active member of the auxiliary for more than 50 years.
She is survived by her children: John (Jack) (Norma) Murphy, Fargo, North Dakota, Bruce (Lynda) Murphy, Hankinson, Gail (George) Resler, Breckenridge, Lynn (Nancy) Hanson, Willow Springs Illinois; nine grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-step-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; grandson Todd Murphy; granddaughter, Karlene Resler; her parents; and 12 siblings.
Frank Family Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.