Dotzenrod announces candidacy to seek District 26 Senate seat

Jim Dotzenrod isn’t ready to quit state politics just yet.
The 73-year-old Wyndmere resident said politics has a way of hooking a person. It’s a very stimulating environment, Dotzenrod said, plus there are critical issues facing North Dakota today, like a depressed farm economy, ongoing trade issues and depopulation of the state.
He wants to be part of the solution, so is seeking another term as the District 26 senator to the North Dakota Legislature. District 26 serves all of Sargent, and parts of Richland, Ransom and Dickey counties.
“The 2021 legislature will be appointing a redistricting committee to determine new district lines for the next 10 years. I would like to be there to insure District 26 has a voice in those decisions,” he said.
He is seeking re-election to effect change — property tax relief, good roads that are well maintained, support for local nursing homes and a strong public education system.
Property taxes especially need to be addressed as they have become the state’s dominant way of paying taxes since the oil bust in 2017, he said. The public is unhappy with the current ratio and wants relief, he said.
Now that this region is predicted to have significant flooding this spring, Dotzenrod said water issues are critical here. No one is arguing that Fargo needs flood protection, but money for this project is an issue, he said. “There is a question of where this money will come from,” he said.
The region continues an ongoing wet cycle, so drainage and funding are big issues facing the state, he said.
Agriculture is a leading industry for North Dakota. Yield and price create gross income, he said. While farmers have done well with yields, low commodity prices hurt agriculture. Now with ongoing trade wars between the U.S. and China, farmers are bearing the pain with tighter margins.
The trade war isn’t just about loss of markets either. It’s also about relationships. “It is easier for our former customers to buy from Brazil, where there are no tariffs and they aren’t bullying you around. This trade war will be affecting relationships we created for years,” Dotzenrod said.
While not satisfied with what is happening with national politics, he said, North Dakota politicians have a history of working together. Today’s state Legislature is largely Republican on the Senate side. Even though there are few Democrats in the Senate, he said, state lawmakers work to support North Dakotans and not just their party platforms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.