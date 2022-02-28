A pair of Democratic-Nonpartisan League politicians from North Dakota District 25 offered what they thought would be a refreshing change Sunday, Feb. 27.
Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, the assistant minority leader of the North Dakota House of Representatives, joined hands with former state Sen. Jim Dotzenrod, now running for the North Dakota State Senate as a District 25 candidate. The act of unity came after the District 25 Dem-NPL convention in Wahpeton included a pledge to support essential workers and rejection of the “culture wars.”
“The support that we have in this district for what we’re trying to fight for in North Dakota is like nothing else,” said Mitskog, running for re-election.
North Dakota has worked hard to fund and promote education amid and despite attacks on learning, guests at The Boiler Room learned.
“We saw in the last legislative session the out-of-state agendas, political agendas in the legislature,” Mitskog said. “They came into our state and hijacked the process. A lot of it was targeted at education, from COVID-19 response to critical race theory, things that aren’t even taught here.”
Micromanagement extended to North Dakota’s classrooms and disheartened many teachers, conventioneers were told. It is frightening, Mitskog said, to see reports that teachers statewide are considering leaving their jobs.
“I know our teachers are exhausted. They’re doing the best they can, but we need to do a better job of supporting them,” Mitskog said.
Sunday’s local convention was held on the last day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida. Jason Heitkamp, who served the now-redistricted North Dakota District 26 in Dotzenrod’s former state senate seat, was among guests at the “awoke not woke” event. As far as Dotzenrod’s concerned, there has been too much attention to attitudes ranging from inessential to dangerous.
“Our job is to serve the local people, not the cultural wars,” Dotzenrod said. “There’s a lot of clutter out there, a lot of competing voices. We will do our best in this election to focus on the issues that are local.”
While Dotzenrod did not discuss Heitkamp, he did call out Rick Becker, the North Dakota state representative challenging U.S. Sen. John Hoeven for the Republican endorsement, and the “Bastiat caucus.”
“To me, it’s almost a sort of anarchist movement,” Dotzenrod said. “It’s nihilism, it’s a movement that doesn’t want to be constructive in any way.”
Both Mitskog and Dotzenrod received unanimous endorsement from the approximately 30 individuals attending the Wahpeton convention. While the event did not include the endorsement of a second local Dem-NPL candidate for the North Dakota House, party members are optimistic that an ideal individual will come forward before the state convention. This year’s convention will be held virtually and in person from Thursday, March 24-Sunday, March 27 in Minot, North Dakota.
The North Dakota Dem-NPL convention will be held the week before the state Republican convention, scheduled for April 1-2 in Bismarck. Prior to the District 25 Dem-NPL convention, local Republicans received attention for a candidate not conceding.
The District 25 Republican Convention, held Feb. 19 outside Mooreton, North Dakota, included the announcement that incumbent state Sen. Larry Luick and state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber-Beck were endorsed candidates. Kathy Skroch, who served as a District 26 representative prior to redistricting, was also announced as an endorsed candidate. Jason Heitkamp, who received two votes less than Schreiber-Beck, has since said that he will run without his party’s endorsement and made claims about the convention’s alleged questionable integrity.
